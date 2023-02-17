Jordan Davis Reveals How The Success of ‘Buy Dirt’ Helped Shape His New Album ‘Bluebird Days’ (Exclusive)

Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan‘s 2x Platinum hit “Buy Dirt” was an near-instant country classic — and differed from many of Jordan’s prior releases. “That song truly kind of just opened up a door… I started approaching songwriting and music differently after that song. The day we wrote that song, I’d say, was the day that I had a shift in the way I’ve viewed songwriting, and the way I’ve viewed my career,” Jordan told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview ahead of the release of his highly-anticipated album Bluebird Days. “I started writing more honestly, writing from the heart. That’s truly the biggest change in the way I viewed songwriting since ‘Buy Dirt.’ That’s why I love the songwriters I loved growing up, and now I have a chance to do that. Be as honest as I can, and I feel like we we did that on this album.”

The 17-song album includes Jordan’s most recent multi-week No. 1 “What My World Spins Around,” and of course, his breakout hit, “Buy Dirt,” which garnered numerous accolades including Song of the Year at the CMA Awards, as well as Billboard, AMA, iHeart and ACM award nominations and has more than 900 Million streams to date. “We’ve kind of talked a lot about this record being about the past, present and future, and we’ve tried to roll out songs to show that,” he explained. “‘Next Thing You Know’ definitely touches on all of those things, and where I’m at right now and how fast how fast life is going.”

The Louisiana native continued, “‘What My World Spins Around,’ similarly, is about how I’m grateful to be doing this but if the wife were to say, ‘Hey, hang it up, go back to cutting grass and stay home,’ I would. It would hurt me, but I would have to do. I think we’ve just kind of tried to touch on a few of those that when the record comes out we dive a little bit more into as a whole.”

The title track “Bluebird Days” examines Jordan’s life as a child of divorced parents, while his song “Short Fuse” gives fans a look at a side of him he typically keeps to himself. The vulnerability and heart in the lyrics speak volumes through the perfectly produced record. Jordan Davis’ Bluebird Days is out now and available to stream here!