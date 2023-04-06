Jon Rahm’s Wife: All About His Relationship With Kelley Cahill

Jon Rahm is a Spanish golf professional

He won the 2021 U.S. Open

The sports star married in 2019 and has two children

Jon Rahm has been living his best life in the professional golf arena, as the Spanish star is ranked #3 in the world ahead of the 2023 Masters. Jon sits behind Rory McIlroy and last year’s winner Scottie Scheffler in his race for the elusive green jacket.

Jon has some huge support at home, with his wife and two kids cheering him on to finally win the big title. Let’s learn more about Kelley Cahill, Jon’s college sweetheart, below.

Kelly Met Jon In College When He Had ‘No Money’

Back in 2019, Jon spoke to Golf Digest about the start of his romance with Kelly, which began during their time at Arizona State together. There pair were both athletes when they struck up a conversation that led to a date, where Jon had to make do on a college student budget.

“I had no money, I was living on a couple hundred bucks a month at most, so I had a budget,” Jon said of the first time out with Kelly, where he said they stopped by a dive bar for margaritas and tacos. “But we have some disagreement about this—we don’t know if that was our first official date, or if it was at a football game”.

Jon Designed Kelley’s Engagement Ring

When Jon popped the question to Kelley in 2018, his involvement was more than just getting down on one knee: he designed the gigantic engagement ring! “She wanted to pick the diamond, but I knew what I wanted,” Rahm explained to Golf Magazine. “I designed what’s around the ring. It’s supposed to look like a crown and an engraving inside. I had a big part in it. It wasn’t exactly what she wanted, but she loves it. It’s a little more personal like that.”

The couple would exchange vows in Spain on December 13, 2019.

Kelley & Jon’s First Son Was Born Amid The Masters

The pair announced in November 2020 that they were expecting their first child. The due date was actually supposed to coincided with Jon’s run at The Masters, with Jon telling Golf Digest, “If anybody’s thinking of a betting on me on the Masters, maybe think about it twice because there’s a chance I have to just turn around and leave that week.”

Fortunately, the baby boy came a week early. “Kepa Cahill Rahm, was born 4/3/21 at 12:15am.” Jon wrote on Instagram. “Momma Kelley is doing great and recovering. Kepa is also in great health. He is 7.2 lb and 20.5inch, big boy from the Basque Country. Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!”

Jon often shares photos of his family, including his wife, to his Instagram. Kelly’s Instagram was set to private at the time of publication.