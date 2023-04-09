Jon Rahm Kisses Wife Kelley Cahill While Celebrating Masters Win: Video

Jon Rahm joined an elite group of golfers by winning the 2023 Masters on Sunday, April 9 and his gorgeous wife, Kelley Cahill, was there to congratulate him. After the Spanish sports star secured his first Silver Cup, Kelley joined him on the famed Augusta golf course to plant a kiss on her husband of 3 years.

Jon Rahm soaks in #themasters glory with his wife Kelley and son Kepa. 💚 🎥 @TheMasterspic.twitter.com/lYlsHEJco4 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) April 9, 2023

Their son Kepa, 2, who had a birthday on Wednesday, was also on hand to witness their father’s incredible accomplishment. Jon and Kelley’s other son, Eneko, may have been down for a nap while his papa became a golfing legend, as the couple welcomed him in August!

Although the Masters win will likely boost his position in the Official World Golf Rankings, where he sat third before the tournament, Jon recently said he’s not focused on rankings. “If I don’t get to No. 1 at this point, I don’t really care,” Jon admitted after winning the American Express tournament in January, according to Sky Sports. “I’ve won five out of my last nine starts. I don’t need a ranking to tell me — to validate anything, right? I’m having the best season of my life and hopefully I can keep it going.”

Back in 2019, Jon spoke to Golf Digest about his romance with Kelley, which began at Arizona State. Both student athletes, they struck up a conversation which eventually led to an engagement in 2018. And Jon had a chance to show off his artistic side by designing the engagement ring! The couple would then exchange vows in Spain on December 13, 2019.

Ahead of their wedding, Jon told Golf Channel what he was most excited about for the big day. “I think when I see those doors open and see her walking down the aisle for the first time, I think it’s going to be what I’m looking forward to the most, that first moment of seeing her walk down the aisle.” Too cute!

Despite being married in front of a large group of family and friends at the ceremony — and kissing on national television — Kelley appears to keep a low profile, as her Instagram is set to private. As we congratulate the adorable couple on their big romance and their big win, you can learn more about Kelley here.