Joe Bachie’s Girlfriend: What To Know About Holly Bullough

Joe Bachie is a linebacker with the Cincinatti Bengals.

He’s also played for the Philadephia Eagles and the New Orleans Saints.

Joe and his girlfriend Holly Bullough have been dating since 2017.

As the Cincinatti Bengals ready themselves for the Conference Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Jan 29, linebacker Joe Bachie is at the forefront of the team. You’ll remember that the Bengals lost to the Los Angeles Rams at the Super Bowl in February of 2022, so the stakes are high if the team expects to make it to the ultimate matchup again.

And behind the scenes, his longtime girlfriend and fitness maven Holly Bullough is right behind him, cheering him on. Joe is exceptionally open about his sweetheart online, frequently posting about her via his Instagram account. Here’s what to know about the key player’s girlfriend ahead of the big game on Sunday!

She met Joe in college

According to Nicki Swift, Joe and Holly met back in college while they were both attending Michigan State University! In fact, an Instagram post from November 22, 2018, documented how long the college sweethearts had been together. “We have been dating for 14 months and I finally witnessed her eat a piece of pie,” he captioned a pic of the duo, with Holly wearing a crop top which revealed a trim figure. He punctuated the caption with heart and flame emojis and wished fans a #HappyThanksgiving. They’ve been dating since sometime in 2017.

Holly is on online fitness coach

According to her business Instagram account, Holly is an “online fitness coach” for Body By Holly, LLC. She specializes in “Helping women regain their self-confidence through strength training and nutrition w/ zero restrictions” and also touts “on demand workouts.” Holly frequently shares scorching pics from the gym and studio, as she shows off what her demanding workouts can yield for clients. And she clearly loves her career!

“What MY fitness journey has taught me!!!” the blonde beauty captioned a fitness video on November 16, 2022, in part. “Notice how throughout the entire progress video, I am SMILING. I am smiling because being able to continuously work on yourself through your own preferred form of exercise is the most beautiful and rewarding feeling.”

She loves her man

Holly took to Instagram on December 8, 2022, to pay tribute to her famous boyfriend. Alongside a video montage with clips and photos of the couple, she wrote, “from knowing you as the guy that sleeps on my brother’s couch to now my boyfriend of 5+ years, I sure am thankful to have you by my side joey guy !!! (I need to tell you guys the story of how we met some day LOL).”

In the montage, she noted that Joe “drinks a lot,” “dances a lot,” “sticks to his friends,” and asked her to move with him to New Orleans — though of course they ultimately landed in Cincinatti. she jokes that they did so with an air fryer.

Holly enjoys traveling with Joe

In a November 2022 post, Holly shared a carousel of pics from a trip to Tampa, Florida, and clearly loves traveling with her equally athletic beau. Alongside pics of the duo boating, dining, and dressing to the nines, Holly wrote, “Tampa, YOU WERE A HOOT. Had such a freakin blast with family and friends this past week in one of our favorite cities! A bye weekend WELL SPENT. Back to cincy we go!!!!”

She’s his biggest cheerleader

The fitness buff is clearly Joe’s biggest cheerleader. “Soaking up every single minute of this wilddd lifestyle!!!🧡🖤” she wrote alongside video clips with friends at a 2021 Bengals game. “Incredibly thankful and grateful to be by joey’s side as he lives out his dream!!! There is seriously nothing better in this WORLD than watching the ones you love do what THEY love, and I am sure a lot of you would agree with me. Same time next week!?”

“SO good to see you back doing what you love #49 !!!!! 🖤 we missed ya !!!!” she wrote alongside a cute couples pic on Oct 23, 2022.

Joe acknowledges her support publicly. “Special s/o to this one for being the rock behind the scenes!” he captioned an Instagram pic of the couple on Jan 9, 2023. “The love and support is unmatched babe. Also best hoodie out there.”