Jimmy Fallon’s Kids: Meet His Two Adorable Daughters

Jimmy Fallon is a father by day and an Emmy Award-winning television host by night. The Tonight Show host became a father for the first time when his daughter, Winnie, was born in 2013. Her little sister, Frances, made her debut the following year. Jimmy, 48, shares both his girls with his wife, Nancy Juvonen, to whom he’s been married since 2007.

Frances and Winnie appear on Jimmy’s social media pages routinely and often made cameos on The Tonight Show while it was filmed at their home amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I really bonded with my daughters during that time because I was never normally home that long,” he recalled to PEOPLE in April 2021 of the “bizarre” time. “Usually I’m at work, so I got to really wake up and go to bed with them every single night for months. I think there was a real bond there that we’ll never forget.”

Winnie Rose Fallon

Winnie Rose Fallon was born on July 23, 2013 via surrogacy. Her arrival was a surprise to most people, including many of Jimmy’s co-workers. “My wife and I had been trying a while to have a baby,” he told TODAY‘s Savannah Guthrie in Aug. 2013. “We tried a bunch of things — so we had a surrogate.” He added, “We said, ‘We’re not going to tell anybody. It’d be just more fun if it’s just private between me and my wife. And then we get to introduce her to everybody.”

Now that Winnie is getting older, she’s grown into a curious child with various interests. In a 2021 Instagram post, Jimmy shared an image of her standing proudly with her drawing of a dog and said she requested that he share her art for all to see. “My daughters have discovered @clairesstores and they came home with some stuffed animals. Winnie drew a picture of one today and thought I should put it on the internet so that kids (or whoever, really!) can print it & color it for free,” he wrote. “Here ya go – third slide. Enjoy!” How sweet.

Winnie also loves animals, and in 2018, Jimmy revealed she had an animal-themed birthday party. “Winnie just turned five, which is a big deal to have a five-year-old in the house,” he told E! News. “I think this is the first birthday that she’s gonna remember, because when you throw these parties you’re like, ‘She’ll never remember this.'”

“We had a petting zoo … I mean we went for it, dude,” he continued. “I never had a birthday party like this. I would have like three friends and we’d go to McDonald’s and that was it. That was a big party for me, man. So this was like, she better remember this.”

Frances Cole Fallon

Frances Cole made her entrance into the world on Dec. 3, 2014. “Frances Cole Fallon officially entered the world at 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 3, weighing 5 lbs., 11 oz. and is 18.5 inches long,” a statement from Jimmy’s representative given to PEOPLE read. “Their new addition joins big sister, Winnie Rose, 16 months. The couple opted to keep their baby joy to themselves until their new daughter made her official debut. Both Fallon babies were born via surrogate.”

After taking a few days off from The Tonight Show to enjoy some family time, Jimmy came back bursting with pride and even showed a pic of his newborn daughter on the show. “That’s just a cute little baby, right?” he gushed. “I just want to say it’s just a big deal for us and I just want to thank everyone, the nurses and the doctors and our surrogate, who had our baby. There are angels in Dallas, Texas.”

France seems to enjoy partaking in activities with her older sister. In Jan. 22, Frances, Winnie, and their mom looked like they had the best snow day ever in matching retro-style snowsuits. And before that, Frances joined Winnie alongside their father to try what is supposedly the best crumb cake in the world.

It also appears that both kids don’t shy away from the camera. They starred alongside their father and mother in a Frito-Lay’s campaign that aired during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2021. Although they were happy to do the job, the comedian and writer admitted he wasn’t sure if he wanted his girls to be in the spotlight like that.

“I go, ‘I don’t know, man.’ Not about them getting [in] the business, but I don’t know if they’re good actors,” he told PEOPLE before the commercial debuted. “They’re not actor kids. I don’t know if they’re going to be good, this might waste everyone’s time.”

He decided to ask Nancy, who was excited about the possibility — and even signed herself up for the job, too. “And she was like, ‘I think you gotta, the kids are cute. If the kids are doing it, I’m going to do it too, so let’s just do it as a family,'” he recalled of their conversation. “It turned out to be great. They were good actors. My girls got a good laugh.”