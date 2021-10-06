Jamie Lee Curtis’ Kids: Meet The ‘Halloween’ Star’s 2 Adult Children

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis and her husband Christopher Guest are proud parents to daughters Ruby and Annie. Here’s everything to know about the ‘Halloween’ star’s children.

When Jamie Lee Curtis isn’t hunting down killer Michael Myers as the indomitable Laurie Strode in the cult favorite Halloween film franchise, she’s busy being a proud mom to her two children. The Golden Globe winner, 62, shares daughters Ruby, 25, and Annie, 34, with her longtime screenwriter husband Christopher Guest. The couple, who wed in 1984, adopted both their children during the late ’80s and ’90s after struggling with fertility issues.

At the ICG Publicists Awards in Los Angeles in 2019, Jamie — the daughter of famed Hollywood stars Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis — credited her late mother’s marriage to her stepdad Robert Brandt for providing a shining example on the importance of family. “My mother and stepfather were married for 43 years, so I had a very good role model for that,” she has said. “I’m still married to my first husband and we proudly have two beautiful children.”

While Jamie’s children remain largely out of the spotlight, below is everything we have been able to gather about the proud mom’s two daughters.

Ruby Guest

Ruby was born in March 1996, making her Jamie’s youngest daughter. In a July 2021 interview with AARP, Jamie shared that her youngest is transgender, revealing with her daughter’s permission that she and her husband “have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby.” Ruby, a computer gaming editor, is also engaged and slated to wed in 2022 — with her mom as an officiant at the wedding. While Jamie didn’t offer any more details about the wedding, but when asked if she had any grandchildren, Jamie said, “Not yet, but I do hope to.”

In 2017, Jamie — who has long been vocal about her support for the LGBTQ+ community — expressed her support for the trans community by re-tweeting a Huffington Post article entitled, “Dear Trans Kids: (From A Trans Teacher).” The open letter told trans kids, in part: “You are so loved . . . I love your beautiful wisdom, your defiance, your joy. I love the way you make your own language and choreograph your own dance through the world. I love the way you imagine yourself into being. I love your wonder. And I can’t wait to see all that you do in the world.”

Annie Guest

Annie was born in December 1986, making her Jamie’s oldest daughter. An alum of Kenyon College with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance, she is a professional dancer and dance instructor, having worked at NR Dance Factory in Los Angeles. She got married in 2019 to partner Jason Wolf. Jamie documented her daughter’s wedding day on Instagram, revealing Annie’s exquisite Zac Posen gown.”A spectacular celebration yesterday at our home for the marriage between our daughter Annie and Jason Wolf,” she captioned the post. “A loving, familial blending with laughs and tears and truth.”

It’s quite rare for the actress to share photos of Annie or Ruby on her Instagram. But prior to sharing photos from her at-home wedding, Jamie showed off her dancer daughter’s flare for fashion, sharing a photo of Annie in a stylish jumpsuit during a set visit on her TV series Scream Queens. “My beautiful and talented daughter, Annie, came to visit me in NOLA,” Jamie captioned the regal photo. While the star and her children maintain a low-key family presence in the public eye, it’s clear that the Guest clan is a tight-knit group.