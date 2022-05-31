Jamie Lee Curtis Officiates Daughter Ruby’s Cosplay Wedding To Wife Kynthia: See The Photos

Jamie Lee Curtis only had one thing to say after officiating her daughter’s wedding: “WIFE IS SWEET!” Jamie Lee, 63, shared this message on May 29, the day that daughter Ruby, 26, said “I do” with her partner Kynthia. The proud mother star shared a few photos of the wedding on her Instagram, including one of her with Ruby and Kynthia. All three were decked out in different cosplay outfits. Jamie Lee also shared a photo seemingly after Ruby and Kynthia exchanged vows. “YES, THEY DO AND DID! MARRIED!”

The Halloween star officiated the wedding, and of course, there had to be a bit of a spooky element to it. “YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS UP!” Jamie Lee captioned a third photo. “The ONLY thing left over at the end of this entire BEAUTIFUL wedding, after everything was taken away was this f-ing BUTCHER KNIFE they cut the tiramisu wedding cake with! WIFE IS SWEET!” The actress who brought Laurie Strode to life in the 1978 slasher posed with the knife in her hand while wearing a commemorative t-shirt depicting her daughter and new in-law as anime characters.

Curtis officiated the wedding while dressed as Jaina Proudmoore from World of Warcraft. “It’s a game. I don’t know. She’s an admiral,” Jamie Lee said while on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in March, per Entertainment Weekly. Jamie revealed that her daughter secured the costume, but there was an issue. “About a month ago — two to three weeks ago — I got an email from her that said, ‘There may be a delay in sending the costume,'” said Curtis, who said that the outfit was coming from Russia – who had gone to war with Ukraine. “I’m hoping she’ll get it to me. I just don’t know if the… You know, there’s a little bit of a supply chain issue going on, and things are sort of held up now.”

Jamie Lee first revealed that her daughter was transgender in a 2021 interview with AARP The Magazine. She and her husband Christopher Guest had “watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby. And she and her fiancé will get married next year at a wedding that I will officiate.”

Ruby and Jamie Lee revealed more about this journey in an October 2021 interview with PEOPLE. “It was scary,” Ruby said about her coming-out moment. “[J]ust the sheer fact of telling them something about me they didn’t know. It was intimidating — but I wasn’t worried. They had been so accepting of me my entire life.”

“It’s learning new terminology and words. I am new at it,” said Jamie Lee. You slow your speech down a little. You become a little more mindful about what you’re saying. How you’re saying it. You still mess up, I’ve messed up today twice. We’re human. But if one person reads this, sees a picture of Ruby and me, and says, ‘I feel free to say this is who I am,’ then it’s worth it.”