James Marsden’s Kids: Meet His 3, Rarely Seen Children

Like all actors, James Marsden, 48, lives his life squarely in the spotlight. His film roles in Hairspray and X-Men and TV roles in Westworld and Dead to Me have made James so well-known to fans. He has, however, managed to keep his three children out of the public eye. James’ sons Jack, 21, and William, 9, and daughter Mary, 16, are pretty under the radar, although they did make a rare public appearance to support their famous father at the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film premiere on April 5 in LA.

James shares Jack and Mary with his ex-wife, Days of Our Lives alum Lisa Linde. Following their divorce in 2011, James had a third child, son William, with Brazilian model Rose Costa. James has gushed about his love for fatherhood before. “Of all my achievements in life, being a father is the one thing I’m most proud of,” he previously told People. “It is the most fulfilling. I’m always self-deprecating, but I don’t have a problem saying that I am a great dad,” he added. Here’s what you need to know about James’ three children.

Jack

Jack Marsden was born on February 1, 2001. He made his first major Hollywood appearance at the 2017 Golden Globes alongside his father. That same year, James brought his look-a-like son as his plus-one to the SAG Awards. Jack went in a different career direction than his dad by pursuing modeling and music. He was signed by Wilhelmina Models and walked the Dolce & Gabbana show at Men’s Fashion Week in Milan in January 2018. As for his music career, the 21-year-old released his first album To The Planes in 2020 under the artist name Jack Holden. Jack has been dating his girlfriend Soleil since November 2019.

Mary

Mary James Marsden was born on August 10, 2005. Since Mary is James’ only daughter, they have a very special bond. On her 13th birthday, the Enchanted actor shared the sweetest tribute to Mary alongside photo of the father-daughter duo. “No matter how many years old you grow to be, that magical spirit you lead with will never grow old. It will carry you, through the trees and up into the skies, surrounding you with those colors only your eyes can see,” he wrote on Instagram. Aside from a few red carpet appearances with her dad, Mary has lived a quiet life. The 16-year-old is seemingly still in high school.

William

William Luca Costa-Marsden was born on December 14, 2012. He is the only child from James’ brief romance with Rose Costa. Although there’s a pretty big age gap between William and his siblings, the 9-year-old seems to be very close with Jack and Mary. James adores his youngest child and previously revealed that he had no issue with caring for a newborn so many years later. “Once you become a father … it’s like riding a bike, once you learn it, you sort of got it,” he told ABC News in Feb. 2014.