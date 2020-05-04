13 Hottest Pics Of Adam Driver & More ‘Star Wars’ Hunks That Will Heat Up The Galaxy

Happy ‘Star Wars’ Day! It’s May 4, which means it’s the perfect time to reminisce about the epic stories from ‘a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away.’ To kick off this special occasion, we’re taking a look back at the hottest men of the franchise!

May the 4th be with you all! Ever since the first Star Wars movie premiered in 1977, there’s never been a shortage of eye candy. Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill, a.k.a. Han Solo and Luke Skywalker, were the original heartthrobs of the franchise. Over the years, new hunks have graced our screens in the Star Wars movies, like Hayden Christensen, Adam Driver, and John Boyega, just to name a few.

Hayden made us root for the bad boy when young Anakin Skywalker was seduced by the powers and temptation of the dark side. Even though fans knew the conclusion of this tragic villain origin story, as Anakin slowly transformed into Darth Vader, they still couldn’t take their eyes off of the sexy young star. Ewan McGregor, who played a young Obi-Wan Kenobi in the prequel trilogy, was pretty nice to look at, too. Knowing the immense talent that McGregor brought to the character, his emotive eyes and calming voice resonated with fans. Plus, the actor grew into the character even more as the prequel films continued, sporting a beard for episodes two and three — Attack of the Clones (2002) and Revenge of the Sith (2005).

But this new era of Star Wars has no shortage of dashing heroes and villains to pique the interest of fans. In 2018, multi-hyphenate, Emmy-winning talent Donald Glover joined the Star Wars universe as a young Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story. As Lando, the Atlanta star brought a suave sensibility to the space scoundrel originated by Billy Dee Williams in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980). Glover completely captured the smooth-talking, streetwise charisma that fans know and love about Lando, plus, he’s pretty easy on the eyes, too!

Adam Driver, who plays Kylo Ren, totally has that brooding yet sexy character down to a tee. No wonder Rey is drawn to him! When he’s not playing Kylo, Driver is steaming up the internet and covers of magazines with his good looks. Of course, we can’t forget about Oscar Isaac and John Boyega. These heartthrobs make us swoon on and off screen, and their palpable chemistry has endeared fans to them even more over the years! The two actors, whether together or on their own, each have so much charm and they are so sexy. And, let’s be honest, no one can rock a suit like John.

But there are so many more incredibly talented and quite sexy stars, like Diego Luna, Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, and Paul Bettany, who heated up the galaxy and have made us swoon for years! To see more photos of the galaxy’s hottest men from the Star Wars franchise, check out the gallery above!