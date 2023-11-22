Holiday Movies You Can Stream on Hulu in December

Image Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

Hulu is Holiday Movie Central! Every year, the holiday season rolls around, and we all just want to curl up and watch a good movie. Well, it’s officially the most wonderful time of the year, and Hulu’s the perfect stop for holiday movies. The streaming service has everything from classics like Elf to original movies like Happiest Season ready for you to enjoy.

With the colder weather outside, December is the prime time to enjoy holiday movies. Many of Hulu’s holiday films are available to stream now if you want to get a headstart. Other Christmas films, like Four Christmases and The Polar Express, will be available around Thanksgiving. The titles below will all be available to watch and enjoy throughout all of December. Scroll down for a list of Hulu’s 2023 holiday content that will get you in a cheerful mood.

A Country Christmas Story (available now)

All I Want for Christmas (available now)

A Merry Christmas Wish (available now)

A Merry Friggin’ Christmas (available now)

A Miracle on 34th Street (1947 and 1994, available now)

Die Hard (available now)

Elf (available November 23)

Four Christmases (available November 23)

Fred Claus (available November 27)

Happiest Season (available now)

Home Alone 3 (available now)

It’s a Wonderful Binge (available now)

I’m Glad It’s Christmas (available now)

Jack Frost (available November 27)

Santa Games (available now)

The Family Stone (available now)

The Mistle-Tones (available now)

The Muppet Christmas Carol (available now)

The Nutcracker (available now)

The Polar Express (available November 23)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (available November 23)

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (available now)

Even better, if you don’t already have Hulu, you can get it while it’s on sale starting on November 21 for Black Friday, running until Cyber Monday on November 28. The deal allows you to get Hulu SASH for just $0.99 per month for 12 months.

