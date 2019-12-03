Gifts For Him – Over 20 Amazing Presents For The Special Guy In Your Life

The holidays are right around the corner & if you’re looking for a perfect present for the special guy in your life, we rounded up the best gifts for any man!

Believe it or not, Christmas is just three weeks away and if you’re still looking for the perfect present for him, look no further because we rounded up all different gifts for any type of guy. Whether you’re shopping for your partner, dad, brother, or friend – there’s something for everyone in the gift guide which you can see when you click through the gallery above!

One of our favorite gifts is the Corkcicle x Corey Wilson Big Wave Canteen. Not only are Corkcicle water bottles amazing because they keep your drink cold all day, but the brand teamed up with world-renowned surf photographer Corey Wilson for their limited edition Corey Wilson x Corkcicle collaboration the bottles have the coolest prints on the outside.

Another great gift is the Colgate Optic White Advanced LED Whitening kit which is the perfect gift to get because it’s not something someone would by themselves. The enamel-safe device turns your teeth six shades whiter in just ten days using over 700+ blue lights at specific wavelengths for just ten minutes a day.

A travel speaker is a fabulous option and we have two favorites. The Ultimate Ears WonderBoom Wireless Speaker is Bluetooth and fully waterproof and drop-proof, plus it floats in the pool and has a 10-hour battery life. Or you can try the Beats Pill+ which is a bit more expensive but worth the price because the sound is amazing.

No matter what you’re looking for, there’s something for everyone in our gift guide and you can see them all when you click through the gallery above!