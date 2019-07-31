Harry Potter’s Birthday: Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe & More Of The Film’s Stars Then & Now

Harry Potter found out he was a wizard on July 31, so we’re celebrating this all-important day by taking a look at how the IRL Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and his cast mates have grown since the beloved film franchise.

Even though the seventh Harry Potter book came out in 2007, those of us who grew up with the beloved books by J.K. Rowling are still just as invested in the magic as we were when we were kids. While over a decade has passed since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows hit shelves, fans were able to cling onto the movies for a bit longer – until, that is, the final movie dropped in 2011. Now that it’s July 31, aka Harry’s birthday, we thought now was the perfect time to check in on how the cast of the movies are doing now. After all, they too have grown up a lot since Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone entered theaters in 2001.

Daniel Radcliffe won over our hearts as the titular protagonist in all eight of the movies based on Rowling’s acclaimed fantasy novels. After spending 10 years in the role, it’s safe to say hearing the name “Daniel Radcliffe” instantly sparks thoughts of the franchise for millions of people. But he’s not just known for playing Harry! When the final film wrapped, Daniel pivoted to a different branch of the entertainment industry: live theater. He has starred in Broadway productions like the 2011 revival of How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying and 2018’s The Lifespan of a Fact.

Daniel’s costar Emma Watson went on the pursue other ventures alongside other acting gigs. She graduated from Brown University in May 2014 and later focused on women’s rights work, being named a UN Women Goodwill ambassador two months after earning her Bachelor’s degree. Fans have also been able to see her in an extensive list of movies including The Bling Ring and The Perks of Being a Wallflower. She’ll hit the big screen again later this year when Little Women is released on Christmas.

Like his former onscreen best friend, Rupert Grint has also tried his hand at stage work post-Potter, as well as starred in television shows like 2017’s Snatch, which he also executive produced. But the core trio aren’t the only stars who have changed a lot since the movies ended. Head up to the gallery above to see what these three – along with costars including Matthew Lewis and Tom Felton – are up to now.