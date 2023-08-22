Hannah Ferrier’s Husband: Meet The ‘Below Deck’ Star’s Spouse Josh Roberts

Hannah Ferrier has starred in ‘Below Deck Mediterranean.’

She is married to Josh Roberts.

The lovebirds got hitched last year and share a child together.

Hannah Ferrier, 36, is best known for being a part of Bravo’s reality television series, Below Deck Mediterranean. The Australian star has not only had a successful life on TV, however, she’s also built a strong family life with her husband Josh Roberts, and their daughter. The lovebirds were married last year and although they remain private for the most part, they have been open about their romance on social media and more, at certain points over the last few years.

Hannah was on Below Deck Mediterranean until season five in 2013. Since then, she’s been focusing on her personal life with Josh and their daughter. Find out more about Josh and his life with Hannah below.

Who is Josh Roberts?

Josh is from Scotland and works in commercial real estate, according to Bravo.com. Not much else is known about the private businessman, but he seems to be successful in his own right, as far as his career goes.

“He’s very private, he hates social media, so, that’s definitely something that I respect,” Hannah said about Josh, in an interview with Bravo Insider in June 2020. “It’s probably for the best. Like, I don’t think I could date someone that was fascinated with their Instagram and taking selfies and stuff. He’s just very low-key.”

How did Hannah and Josh meet?

Hannah and Josh met in a bar in Sydney, Australia when she went back home for a break in between seasons 4 and 5. “We actually met in a bar in Sydney the day after I landed after filming Season 4,” Hannah said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in June 2020. “We kind of both flirted with each other, but I did let him know I just finished filming, so I was at 50 percent of my normal capability. So I’m surprised that alone didn’t scare him off [laughs].”

When did Hannah and Josh get married?

The couple got engaged in Nov. 2020, after dating for two years. Hannah announced the engagement in an Instagram post that same month. It featured a photo of her posing with her engagement ring. She also showed off Josh in a Jan. 2021 post. “Okkkkkk…Here he is. Insta offical [sic]. Love you baby x,” she wrote in the caption.

Hannah and Josh were married in a boat ceremony in Australia on Sydney’s Northern Beaches in March 2022. The bride wore a white bridal gown by Velani, and the groom paid homage to his Scottish roots by wearing a traditional red-plaid kilt.

Do Hannah and Josh have kids?

Hannah and Josh welcomed their daughter, Ava Grace, in Nov. 2020, the same month they got engaged. She was a part of their wedding and looked adorable at just 17 months old at the time. Hannah announced her pregnancy in June 2020, and happily posted baby bump photos of herself throughout the nine months. She also revealed Josh was “over the moon” about the baby to be.

When Ava Grace arrived, the doting mom also shared a post that featured sweet photos of her holding her new baby girl. “Madam has arrived! Josh and I are so happy to welcome to the world our little girl — Ava Grace Roberts. Born on the 26th of October,” she shared on social media, alongside the newborn’s first photos shot by Poppy Peterson. “She is already a little menace that has captured our hearts forever 💗.”