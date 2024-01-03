All of Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Documentaries, TV Shows & More Film Adaptations Based on Her Story

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is the subject of multiple documentaries and TV shows. The most recent project based on her story — The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard — will air on Lifetime. Part 1 of the six-hour special premieres on January 5, 2024. Since she was imprisoned for her role in her mother Dee Dee Blanchard’s murder in 2016, Gypsy’s life has been adapted for the small screen in projects such as The Act and Gypsy’s Revenge.

See all of the film adaptations based on Gypsy Rose’s story below.

‘The Act’ — Hulu

Starring Joey King as Gypsy and Patricia Arquette as Dee Dee, The Act miniseries — which was based on Michelle dean’s 2016 Buzzfeed article — premiered on Hulu in 2019. Other powerhouse names also appeared in the show, including AnnaSophia Robb as Gypsy’s neighbor Lacey Hutches, Chloë Sevigny as Mel Hutches and Calum Worthy as Gypsy’s former boyfriend Nick Godejohn.

The nine-episode series unpacks moments from Gypsy Rose’s childhood, transition to adulthood and her trial. Multiple episodes detail her relationship with Nick and the complications that it caused between her and her late mother.

Lauded by critics and audiences, Patricia won a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Dee Dee. Joey was nominated for multiple awards.

‘Mommy Dead and Dearest’ — HBO

The documentary premiered on HBO in 2019 and details Dee Dee’s murder, Gypsy Rose’s trial and the abuse she suffered throughout her adolescent years. The film was directed by Erin Lee Carr.

‘The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard’ — Lifetime

The six-hour Lifetime special is set to air in January 2024. It features “unprecedented access to” Gypsy Rose, per the special’s description, when she was still behind bars.

‘The Story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard’ — ABC

ABC’s 20/20 episode “The Story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard” aired in 2018, featuring interviews from Gypsy Rose and Nick.

‘Gypsy’s Revenge’ — Investigation Discovery

The popular documentary streaming platform Investigation Discovery dropped its doc in 2018. Gypsy’s Revenge delves into the entire case, leading up the Dee Dee’s murder.

‘Love You to Death’ — Lifetime

Lifetime also distributed Love You to Death in 2019. The film is a dramatization of Gypsy Rose’s story, starring Marcia Gay Harden as Dee Dee and Emily Skeggs as Gypsy Rose.

‘The Politician’ — Netflix

Netflix incorporated a fictionalized version of Gypsy Rose’s life into its series The Politician in 2019. The character Infinity Jackson is based on her, while Dusty is based on Dee Dee and Ricardo is based on Nick.

Principal actor Ben Platt’s character, Payton Hobart, runs for high school president and selects Infinity — a cancer patient and a victim of Munchausen by Proxy disorder — to run as his vice president.