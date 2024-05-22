Graceland Foreclosure: Inside Riley Keough’s Lawsuit to Keep Elvis’ Home

Elvis Presley‘s iconic Memphis, Tennessee home, Graceland, was facing foreclosure until his granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, managed to halt the sale. The Daisy Jones & the Six star, 34, recently filed a civil lawsuit against Naussany Investments & Private Lending to block them from auctioning the property. As a result of her swift action, Graceland’s foreclosure has been halted until further notice.

Riley has been the sole trustee of Graceland since her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, died in January 2023.

Earlier this month, Riley called Naussany Investments & Private Lending’s auctioning of the property “fraudulent” in a civil lawsuit that she filed. According to several outlets, the actress claimed her mother, “never borrowed money from Naussany Investments and never gave a deed of trust to Naussany Investments.”

Additionally, Riley requested that the court grant a restraining order against the creditor or “any party acting in concert” to block “any non-judicial sale of the property.” She further claimed that the business “is not a real entity” and was only “created for the purpose of defrauding” Riley’s Promenade Trust.

Elsewhere in her lawsuit, Riley claimed that Lisa’s signature was forged on the alleged loan documents. The notary who was listed as a witness also noted they never met Lisa Marie, per Yahoo! News

“The note and deed of trust are fraudulent and unenforceable,” Riley claimed in the court documents, adding that “those individuals who were involved in the creation of such documents are believed to be guilty of the crime of forgery.”

Elvis Presley Enterprises has reportedly supported Riley’s claims against Naussany Investments & Private Lending. Her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, even called the situation a “scam,” per an X post she tweeted on Monday, May 20.

Previously, Priscilla, 78, and Riley were involved in a legal battle over the Graceland estate in mid-2023. After Lisa Marie died, Priscilla filed a legal challenge over her late daughter’s trust, noting that she was cut as a trustee instead of Riley. They settled the despite in August 2023, and Riley was declared the sole trustee of Lisa Marie’s estate. At the time, Riley spoke out about the situation during an interview with Vanity Fair, defending her grandmother as a “beautiful woman” and “a huge part of creating my grandfather’s legacy and Graceland.”

“It’s very important to her. He was the love of her life,” Riley told the publication, before adding, “Anything that would suggest otherwise in the press makes me sad because, at the end of the day, all she wants is to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy. That’s her whole life.”