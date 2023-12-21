George Santos’ Husband: Everything We Know About Matt & Their Private Marriage

Image Credit: JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Former Congressman George Santos has become an unlikely celebrity. After he was booted from the House of Representatives in December 2023, Santos began making videos for viewers on Cameo. He charged $500 for personalized messages to fans. He’s also sat down for a tell-all interview with Ziwe, and he’s the subject of a new documentary from Fyre Fraud documentary filmmaker Jenner Furst.

By his side through his legal troubles and his expulsion from Congress has been his husband Matt. While Santos has embraced his newfound celebrity, the former congressman’s husband has mostly kept private, but the former New York rep has shared a few details about Matt in passing. Here is everything that we know about Santos’ husband!

Santos Revealed He Was Married in a Tribute to Dianne Feinstein

Many followers joked that Santos “hard launched” his marriage, when he posted a short tribute to late Senator Dianne Feinstein on September 29, 2023. “My husband Matt and I are heart broken [sic] by the news of the passing of Senator Feinstein,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

A few days after sharing the tribute, Santos shared a photo of himself with Matt and revealed that they’d been married for nearly a year at that point. “For those wondering and going nuts, this is Matt my husband since Nov 2021… I’m not sure where all the ‘hard launch’ comments came from,” he wrote on X. “Or maybe it’s just that people are starting to understand they got played by the media with all the nonsense they wrote about me?”

Matt Accompanied Him to New Member Orientation in Congress

In the above-mentioned post, Santos did share a rare photo of Matt, which he said was taken when he first went to the House of Representatives. The two men smiled while wearing suits in the cute photo. “Picture taken Nov 2022 during new member orientation at statuary hall,” he wrote.

Matt Gave Santos a Hermes Bracelet

In another rare moment discussing his relationship, Santos claimed that his husband gave him a bracelet from Hermes during his Ziwe interview. The former congressman has been accused of illegally using campaign funds to pay for Hermes products. When Ziwe asked about his Bracelet, Santos said, “This was a gift from my husband.”

Ziwe then asked Santos about more details about his husband, including his name, which the former politician said was “Matt.” She then asked, “What’s his last name?” Santos kept mum. “I’m not telling you,” he said. The comedian then told him that he had skipped out on using an easy out. “You could’ve just said Santos, and that would’ve been less suspicious than ‘Matt No-Name,'” she quipped.

What Has Santos Said About Parenthood?

During the Ziwe interview, she asked Santos about a viral video of him holding a baby, and she asked him about his thoughts on parenthood. When asked about if he’d prefer a “gay son, thot daughter, or pathological liar” for a child, Santos gave a pretty measured response. “I will have a child, and I will accept my kid in any way, shape, or form they come, and the best I can do is teach my child to be better than me,” he said.

Ziwe also asked whether he’d think about adopting a Black baby, and he responded that he’d consider it, because of his own claims of being biracial. “I wouldn’t be opposed to it. Especially because I can probably make a Black baby on my own, granted my dad. And my entire dad’s family, because I’m biracial,” he said. Santos has claimed that his dad was Black, but this has not been verified.

He Was Reportedly Married to a Woman From 2012 to 2019

While Santos has campaigned as an openly gay candidate, there have been reports that he was married to a woman from 2012 to 2019, according to The Daily Beast. Not many details are known about his first marriage, but he reportedly completed his divorce before filing paperwork to run for office.

Shortly after his first post revealing that he was married, Santos did make a post saying that it was easier to reveal that he was a member of the LGBTQ+ community than that he was a Republican. “Yes — I am the first openly gay Republican to be elected to Congress. In NYC, coming out as a gay man was easier than coming out as a Republican. Imagine that?” he wrote on X.