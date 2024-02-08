Fred Warner’s Wife: All About the 49ers Star’s Love Sydney Hightower

Fred Warner, 27, is set to play against the Kansas City Chiefs when the San Francisco 49ers go head-to-head with them at the 2024 Super Bowl! He most recently gushed over the moment via Instagram on January 29, 2024, when he shared a series of photos from his win at the NFC Championship. “One more,” Fred captioned the post, referring to the number of games left for his this season.

The 49ers defeated the Detroit Lions on January 28, 2024, and were officially named the team to go against the Chiefs. The same two teams battled it out for the big trophy during the 2020 Super Bowl, however, Travis Kelce‘s team dominated them 31 – 20. Now, the teams will face each other once more in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII. Ahead of the game on Sunday, keep reading to learn more about Fred’s love life!

Fred Warner’s Wife, Sydney Hightower

Sydney Warner (née Hightower) and Fred have been linked to each other since they began dating in 2020, per PEOPLE. Before the brunette beauty married the NFL athlete, she was in the spotlight herself. Sydney appeared on Season 24 of The Bachelor, but didn’t receive a rose from Peter Weber. Now, Sydney is grateful for her time on the reality dating series, as it led her to Fred.

“It wasn’t as great as I wanted in the moment,” she admitted of her and Fred’s love story during an interview on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. “But looking back, I would never have been where I am in life and I wouldn’t have found the man I’m going to spend the rest of my life with if I hadn’t been on The Bachelor. It’s just crazy.” Fred slid into Sydney’s DMs in 2020 and they were eventually married by 2022.

What They’ve Said About Their Marriage

The sweet duo often gushes over each other via social media, but they recently spoke to PEOPLE about their relationship in February 2024. During the interview ahead of the Super Bowl, Fred revealed that it’s his leading lady who often dresses him for his game days. “My wife usually is the one that dresses me in a lot of these things,” he told the mag. “But I try to keep things formal for away games with a suit look. And then at home games, it’s more of an upscale casual feel.”

During the same conversation, he swooned over how much of a support Sydney is in his life. “She’s always keeping me grounded in terms of just keeping things in perspective,” the proud hubby shared. “She’s eight months pregnant right now with our firstborn son, so that’s something that I’m trying to balance. I’m making sure I’m giving her what she needs as well as preparing for the Super Bowl.”

Sydney and Fred’s First Child Together

The soon-to-be first-time momma took to Instagram in October 2023 to confirm that she and Fred were expecting their first child together. “The past several months we have experienced the most precious moments of our lives,” she penned in the caption of the video. “Every weekly milestone and new development has been indescribable…the best is yet to come! Baby Warner arriving March 2024.”

Later, in January 2024, Sydney shared a clip to reveal that their baby is a boy. “Baby Warner… Is a boy! We love this little boy more than he can imagine!” she gushed in the caption of the post. In the video, Fred screamed when he saw the blue frosting in the cake and sent fans into a frenzy in the comments. “Fred’s scream is everything hahaha cannot wait for this perfect boy!!!” one admirer penned in the comments.