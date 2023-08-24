‘Foe’ Movie: The Release Date, First Trailer & More To Know About Saoirse Ronan’s New Movie

Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal in a movie together? Yes, please. The first trailer for 'Foe' has been released, and the film has officially become one of 2023's most-anticipated flicks.

August 24, 2023 3:11PM EDT
Saoirse Ronan Paul Mescal
  • Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal star in Foe.
  • The movie will be released on October 6.
  • Foe was directed by Garth Davis.

We are ready to be seated for Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal’s new movie Foe. Two of Hollywood’s brightest shining stars team up for the intense sci-fi thriller directed by Garth Davis. The first trailer for Foe, based on Iain Reid’s novel, dropped on August 24, giving us a glimpse at the complicated relationship between their characters.

Saoirse Ronan Paul Mescal
A poster for ‘Foe.’ (Amazon Studios)

Seeing these two Irish actors on screen for the first time is going to be a cinematic treat. HollywoodLife has rounded up all the latest news about Foe.

When Is Foe Coming Out?

Foe will be released exclusively in theaters on October 6. The Amazon Studios film will have its world premiere at the New York Film Festival. Foe does not have a streaming release date yet, but it will likely be available on Prime Video at a later date given Amazon Studios’ role in producing the film. Foe is rated R for language, some sexual content, and nudity.

Foe Cast

Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal play Hen and Junior, a married couple whose lives are turned upside down. Foe marks the first time the Oscar-nominated Irish actors have worked together. The casting news was first announced by Deadline back in 2021. Paul told the outlet in 2022 that playing Saoirse’s husband was “incredibly exciting.”

Saoirse Ronan Paul Mescal
Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal in ‘Foe.’ (Amazon Studios)

Saoirse has become one of the most beloved actresses of her generation. From Little Women to Lady Bird, viewers flock to her films. At just 29 years old, Saoirse has already been nominated for a whopping 4 Oscars.

Paul has risen to the top of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors after his breakout role in the 2020 limited series Normal People. Paul earned his first Oscar nomination for his tremendous performance in the 2022 film Aftersun. In addition to Foe, Paul also has a leading role in All Of Us Strangers, which will be released in December 2023. He’ll play Lucius in the highly-anticipated Gladiator 2. The highly-anticipated sequel had begun filming earlier in the summer, but production had to be halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Aaron Pierre
Aaron Pierre stars alongside Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal. (George Pimentel/Shutterstock)

Foe also stars Aaron Pierre, who plays Terrance. Lakeith Stanfield was originally supposed to play Terrance, but he was replaced by Aaron.  The British actor got his start in television before making his feature film debut in the 2021 M. Night Shyamalan movie Old. He’ll be voicing Mufasa in the upcoming Mufasa: The Lion King live-action movie and plays Malcolm X in the limited series Genius: MLK/X.

What Is Foe About?

The official synopsis for Foe calls the film a “haunting exploration of marriage and identity set in an uncertain world. Hen and Junior farm a secluded piece of land that has been in Junior’s family for generations, but their quiet life is thrown into turmoil when an uninvited stranger shows up at their door with a startling proposal. Based on best-selling author Iain Reid’s novel, directed by Garth Davis, and co-written by Davis and Reid, Foe’s mesmerizing imagery and persistent questions about the nature of humanity (and artificial humanity) bring the not-too-distant future to luminous life.”

In the first trailer, Terrance makes quite the entrance into Hen and Junior’s lives. “I need to have an intimate understanding of your marriage. The good and the bad,” he tells them.

Hen admits that she’s always had this “fantasy” that there’s “something else” out there for her. She also confesses that Junior “doesn’t really see me anymore.” Terrance soon reveals that Junior has been selected to live in space, and he’ll make sure Hen has company while Junior is away. “We’re going to replace you,” Terrance tells Junior. That doesn’t go over well with Junior. “I don’t want a robot living with my wife,” he declares. The trailer ends with Paul whispering to Hen, “Whatever we decide, we’ll be together.”

Iain’s novel was first published in 2018. New editions of the book with the Amazon Studios film cover will be released on October 3 from Scout Press in the U.S. and from Simon & Schuster Canada

