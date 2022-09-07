20 Cocktails & Wines To Say Goodbye To Summertime & Get You Ready For The Fall

Calling all of the flavors of fall! We’re transitioning into an array of cooler-weather treats such as Pumpkin Spice Lattes and cinnamon-crusted donuts, but when it comes to cocktails, we’re not quite ready to say goodbye to summer fun just yet. We’ve rounded up some transitional fall drinks and vinos to make sure the jump between seasons isn’t too hard on you! Happy mixing!

The Moët Sunset

3 oz Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial

1 oz Pineapple Juice (fresh preferred)

.25 oz Lime Juice (fresh preferred)

Simple Syrup with fresh cinnamon in the cocktail

Top generously with Peychaud’s Bitters

Garnish: Dragon Fruit ‘Melon Ball’ and Mint Spring Skewered, Gold Straw

Glassware: Highball Glass

Combine lime, pineapple, and syrup in short tin, ice to large tin (do not combine yet). Pour Moët Ice into glass. Combine tins, shake vigorously – strain over prepped Moët. Top with ice. Add bitters and garnishes.

Hendrick’s Gin Cucumber Lemonade

2 parts Hendrick’s Gin

1 part Lemon Juice

1 part Simple Syrup

Top with Soda Water

3 rounds of Cucumber & 1 wheel of Lemon to Garnish

Combine all ingredients in a highball glass filled with cubed ice and lightly stir.

Fresh Vine Wine

Fresh Vine Wine, co-owned by Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, is a collection of premium wines produced in Napa, that are naturally lower carb, lower sugar, lower calorie. Fresh Vine Wine varietals include Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon and Limited Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon.

Ambrosia, courtesy of Somewhere Nowhere in NYC

2 oz Patron Silver tequila

4 slices jalapeno

½ oz agave syrup

½ oz white grapefruit juice

¼ oz orange juice

¼ oz ancho reyes verde

¼ oz fresh lime juice

Garnish: thick jalapeno slice on skewer / salt rim

Glassware: rocks

Muddle jalapeño, agave syrup, anchos verde in a shaker, fill with ice, and juices, and shake hard. Salt rim the rocks glass and fill with fresh ice cubes and pour patron over. Then strain the spicy mix over patron rocks.

Tres Agaves Spicy Paloma

2 oz Tres Agaves Organic 100% de Agave Reposado Tequila

2 oz Fresh grapefruit

1/2 oz Freshly squeezed lime

1/2 oz Tres Agaves Cocktail Ready Organic Agave Nectar

1 slice of jalapeño

For folks that are looking to turn up the heat, this cocktail is calling your name. Build ingredients into Cocktail Tin. Add 2 oz Fresh Grapefruit, 1/2 oz of freshly squeezed lime, 1/2 oz of Tres Agaves Organic Cocktail-ready Agave Nectar. Add one slice of freshly cut Jalapeño. Lastly, add 2 oz Tres Agave Organic 100% de Agave Reposado, add ice, and give it a healthy shake.

Sandia Lemonade, created by Jeremy Ortiz (Beverage Director, PHG) & Gates Otsuji of Hole In The Wall, NYC

Pinch of salt

0.25 oz mint syrup

0.5 oz fresh lemon juice

1.5 oz fresh watermelon juice

0.25 oz Chareau Aloe Liqueur

1.5 oz blanco tequila

BACARDÍ Spiced Palmer

1 ½ oz. BACARDÍ Spiced Rum

1 ½ oz. lemonade

1 ½ oz. peach tea

1 lemon wedge

1 mint sprig

Fill a highball glass with cubed ice. Pour in the BACARDÍ Spiced Rum, followed by the lemonade and peach tea. Give it all a gentle stir. Garnish with a lemon wedge and a mint sprig.

Backyard Tea

2 parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

3 parts black tea

1 part fresh lemonade

Build all ingredients in a rock-filled highball glass. Garnish with a lemon wedge.

Great Jones Distilling Co. Ginger Jones

1 ½ oz Great Jones Rye

½ oz Barrows Intense ginger liqueur

¾ oz Lemon juice

¼ oz Simple Syrup

Ginger Beer To top

Whip/short shake.

Avaline Grenache Blanc (SRP: $28.00) 13% ABV

Avaline Grenache Blanc is a low sugar and vegan-friendly wine by Cameron Diaz and Katherine Power. This bright French wine is made with organic grapes, and offers a fresh flavor with notes of blossoms, lemon peel and apricots. The end result is full of natural goodness and free of dozens of unwanted and undisclosed extras like sugars, colors, and concentrates, so you can pour with confidence for any occasion.

Casa Noble Strawberry Margarita by Holly Booth

1.5 oz Casa Noble Blanco (SRP: $43.99)

.75 oz Cinnamon Syrup

.75 oz Lime Juice

3 muddled strawberries

.25 oz Campari

3 dashes chocolate bitters

Add strawberries (with stems & greens removed) to shaking tin and muddle. Add all other ingredients to tin. Add ice and shake vigorously. Double Strain over rocks into rocks glass with salted rim (optional). Garnish with Strawberry.

Georgia Peaches

1 bottle Prosecco

1/2 cup YoCo Vodka

3/4 cup peach juice or apple juice

1 cup slices of peaches

3/4 cup muddled raspberries

Combine ingredients in a pitcher and serve.

On The Rocks Espresso Martini (SBP: $12.99)

OTR’s Espresso Martini is a bold, rich cocktail crafted with EFFEN® Vodka and Espresso Coffee Liqueur, that can be enjoyed by simply pouring over ice.

Meet Me In The Berry Patch, created by mixologist Tara Gillum of Chillicothe, OH

2 oz Uncle Nearest 1856

1 oz triple berry shrub

2 dashes vanilla bitters

1 tsp bar sugar

3-4 mint leaves

Muddle mint and bar sugar in a cocktail shaker. Add Uncle Nearest, bitters, shrub, and ice, and shake for 8-10 seconds. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Combine whiskey, shrub, and bitters in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake for 8-10 seconds. Top with berries and mint.

Bottled Blonde’s Jalapeño Passion Margarita

5 slices Jalapeños

2 slice cucumber

.75oz passion fruit

.75oz lime juice

.75oz triple sec

1.5oz Don Hombres

Add ingredients into a shaker. Shake and pour into a glass. Garnish with lime wheel and tajin.

Lobos 1707 Blushed Martini

2 oz Lobos 1707 Joven Tequila

0.5 oz Lillet Rose

0.75 oz Elderflower

0.5 oz lemon juice

2 strawberries

Muddle strawberries in a shaker. Add all other ingredients into the shaker with ice and shake. Double strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a strawberry fan.

Cháteau Minuty, Minuty Prestige 2021 (SRP: $35)

Powerful and well-balanced, this wine is the most structured and expressive of all Minuty wines. This perfect pink is a fantastic bottle to celebrate the end of another amazing summer with.

St~Germain Royale

¾ oz St‑Germain

5-6 oz Champagne

Blackberry To Garnish

Pour St‑Germain into a chilled Champagne glass. Top with Champagne. Light stir. Garnish with a blackberry by placing on the rim of the glass.

Strawberry Slushi Martini

2 oz. Crystal Head Vodka

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

¼ oz. Agave Syrup

5-6 Frozen Strawberries

Mint

Angostura Bitters

Combine Crystal Head Vodka, lime juice, agave syrup and frozen strawberries into a blender. Pulse until it forms a puree. Add ice and pulse until the puree is a slushy. Pour into a martini glass with a sugar rim. Garnish with a fresh strawberry, fresh mint and lime wheel.

Original Fishers Island Lemonade (9% ABV, $15.99 per 4-pack)

Fishers Island Lemonade, America’s Craft Lemonade Canned Cocktail, is a pioneer in the ready-to-drink category, launched by Bronya Shillo in 2014 as one of the first craft cocktail brands in a can. The distinctly flavorful spirits-based lemonade canned cocktail brand features a family of delicious expressions with four new high-quality offerings introduced in 2021, including Fishers Island Spiked Tea, Fishers Island Pink Flamingo, Fishers Island Fizz, and Fishers Island Frozen Spirit Pops.

Spiced Espresso Tini

1 1/2 oz Don Papa

1 oz espresso

½ oz grand marnier

¼ oz mr black

Add ingredients to a shaker with ice, shake and strain into a coup glass. Served up. Garnished with 3 espresso beans and one zest of orange. Rimmed w old bay seasoning salt.

Lemonade “Ranch Water” by Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Co.

1oz Natalie’s Mango Lemonade or Natalie’s Guava Lemonade

12oz Topo Chico (or any other bottled sparkling water)

1 tsp Tajin seasoning

1.5oz blanco tequila

Lime for garnish

Open the sparkling water and drink (or pour into another glass) 2-4 oz of the water. Rub a slice of lime on the rim of the bottle and carefully rim it with Tajin seasoning. To the bottle, add the tequila, Mango Lemonade or Guava Lemonade. Gently swirl the bottle to combine OR add all ingredients to a glass with ice and gently stir to combine.

Whispering Angel

Rosé season isn’t over just yet! The best-selling rosé in the US, Whispering Angels’ sophisticated yet uncomplicated style is credited with launching a “rosé Renaissance” 15+ years ago. The fruit-forward, creamy palate is balanced with a crisp acidity and notes of red berries, florals and discreet hint of spice.

Smoked, Spiced & (Moët) Iced

3.5 oz Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial

1 oz Grapefruit Juice

.25 oz Agave Syrup (1:1 agave nectar & water)

2 full droppers Bittermens Hellfire Bitters

Garnish: Tajin and smoked salt rims (separate but right next to each other), grapefruit wedge

Glassware: Modern Rocks

Prep glass and garnish. Pour Moët Ice into prepped glass, add juice, syrup, bitters (can prep mix before). Add ice. Add garnish.

Betty Buzz Sparkling Margarita

1.5 oz Tequila

1/2 Bottle Betty Buzz Sparkling Lemon Lime

1 oz agave or simple syrup

Start with a lowball glass and add ice, tequila, agave, Betty Buzz Sparkling Lemon Lime, and stir together. Garnish with a lime wheel.

St-Rémy Signature Rose

60ml St-Rémy Signature

20ml Lemon

7.5ml Grenadine syrup

7.5ml Hibiscus syrup

1 Egg white

Add all ingredients to the shaker with ice. Shake hard for 30 seconds. Double strain into a footed Libby Embassy Georgian glass, and garnish with a flower or slice of candied lemon.

Ten Hope’s Limoncello Spritz

1 ounce limoncello

3 ounce Prosecco

1.5 ounce club soda

Lemon wheel

E11EVEN Vodka’s Rosemary Caipiroska

2 oz E11EVEN Vodka

.75 oz Grapefruit Juice

.75 oz Rosemary Syrup

6 Lime Wedges (Muddled)

Grapefruit Half Moon + Rosemary Sprig for garnish

Add lime wedges to a shaker and lightly press on them with a muddler to release the juice. Add the rest of the ingredients to the shaker, add cubed ice and shake for 10 seconds. Pour into a double rocks glass keeping the ice and muddled fruit. Top with more ice if necessary.

Baoli Miami’s Summer Elyx

1.5oz Alsolut Elyx vodka

0.5oz lemon juice

0.5oz Domaine de Canton

0.5oz agave

1.5oz pineapple juice

Shake all ingredients together then strain into a martini coupe. Garnish with dehydrated pineapple.

Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz

A first-of-its-kind vodka spritz with no carbs, no added sugar, no artificial flavors or sweeteners, the Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz is made from 100% non-GMO grain and is only 89 calories per serving*. Bubbly, bright, blooming with the flavor of real botanicals, and inspired by Ketel One Botanical, the sensory drinking experience of the Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz elevates any occasion – especially for on-the-go – unfolding with fresh, flavorful taste and robust scents in every sip. The Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz is available in all three award-winning Ketel One Botanical varietals, including Peach & Orange Blossom, Cucumber & Mint, and Grapefruit & Rose.

Tuscan Golden Hour

1 ounce of aged rum

½ ounce honey syrup

½ ounce grapefruit juice

5 ounces of Peroni

Garnish with grapefruit slice

Add cocktail (aged rum, honey syrup, and grapefruit juice) to glass. Top with Peroni and garnish.