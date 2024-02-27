Elizabeth Taylor’s Kids: Meet Her Children

Elizabeth Taylor is one of the most iconic actresses of all-time. Her name alone evokes a sense of Hollywood glamour and classic films. She appeared in countless great movies, like Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and Suddenly, Last Summer. Throughout her career, she won two Academy Awards for Best Leading Actress for Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and Butterfield 8. She’s still a beloved actress to this day, even over 10 years after her death at 79 in 2011. She’ll also be the subject of a new documentary Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar, which is being produced by Kim Kardashian.

Outside of her film work, Elizabeth’s love life was also of much public interest throughout her career. She was married eight times to seven men, and from those relationships, she had four children. Get to know more about all of her kids here.

Michael Wilding Jr.

Elizabeth’s second marriage was to fellow actor Michael Wilding in 1952. She had her first son Michael Wilding Jr. with him in January 1953. Michael did briefly follow in his parents’ footsteps and became an actor. In fact his first role was when he was teen with an uncredited appearance in his mom’s movie The Taming of the Shrew. As an adult, he made his proper film debut with the 1984 film Blame It on the Night. His acting career did appear short-lived as his final role was in eight episodes of the TV series Dallas, per IMDb.

Michael later married Johanna Lykke-Dahn, and they had two daughters. He later married Brooke Palance, whose dad was Oscar-winner Jack Palance. They had a son together.

Christopher Edward Wilding

Elizabeth gave birth to her second son Christopher Edward Wilding in February 1955. About a year later, Elizabeth and Michael separated, and their divorce was finalized in 1957. Christopher was just a boy when his mom won her first major awards, and he revealed that his mom would let him and Michael play with her Golden Globes as kids, but not the Oscars. “I guess the Globes didn’t have as much cachet as they do now,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016.

Christopher continued into the entertainment business. He also made an appearance in The Taming of the Shrew, but he mostly worked behind the camera throughout his career. He was a sound editor for tons of movies like The Shadow, Tombstone, and more, per IMDb. He also revealed that he’s the one who has both of his mom’s Academy Awards following her death. “I’m thrilled to have the Oscar,” he told THR.

Christopher is also going to be interviewed for the first time on-screen as part of the upcoming documentary, according to Deadline. “There was a lot he wanted to say about his mum and when you hear him speak you understand a side of Elizabeth you might not have understood before,” executive producer Kara Lia told the outlet.

Christopher is also a dad to three sons from two marriages. His first wife was Aileen Getty, the granddaughter of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty. His second marriage was to Margaret Carlton.

Liza Todd

After divorcing her second husband, Elizabeth wed her third husband Mike Todd in 1957. The actress gave birth to her first daughter Liza Todd in August 1957. She arrived prematurely, according to IMDb. Mike died in a plane crash the following year. Liza had a brief acting appearance in the 1969 movie Anne of the Thousand Days, but she’s mostly stayed out of the spotlight except for the uncredited role.

Liza married artist Happy Tivey, and they had two children together: Quinn and Rhys. The family does mostly stay out of the spotlight though.

Maria Burton

Following Mike’s death, Elizabeth was briefly married to Eddie Fisher, but she also had begun an affair with actor Richard Burton. The pair eventually got married in 1964 for the first time. He adopted both Liza and Maria McKeown. Maria was a German orphan, and her mother had begun the adoption process before marrying Richard. Maria was born in 1961. While she also mostly stayed out of the limelight, Maria does have two children of her own.