Drew Carey’s Weight Loss Journey: Everything He’s Said About His 80 Lbs. & Health Journey

Drew Carey has been a TV staple for decades. After beginning his career as a standup comic, Drew was the star of his own sitcom The Drew Carey Show, and he later hosted the beloved improv program Whose Line Is It Anyway? He also later went on to be the host of The Price Is Right, after former host Bob Barker retired from the program.

Over the years, Drew has also slimmed down quite a bit. The comedian has been very open about his weight loss. He recently shared his methods for slimming down in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, published on Wednesday, February 7. Find out more about Drew’s weight loss here.

How Much Weight Did Drew Carey Lose?

Drew dropped 80 pounds back in 2010, shortly after he was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. He revealed the weight loss in an interview with People at the time. While the exact number isn’t known, it seems like Drew has shed a few more pounds according to the ET interview. “I’m not taking my shirt off at the pool but, yeah, I lost a few pounds,” he said. “And I got a few more to lose.”

In that interview, he also revealed that finding suits that fit properly are the best way to show off his weight loss, before joking that there’s another factor at play. “I wear proper suits that fit instead of being all baggy. That makes all the difference,” he said. “It’s all CGI. Don’t even worry about it.”

How Did Drew Carey Lose the Weight?

Drew revealed that he lost the weight by changing up his diet in the 2010 People profile. The real secret was “no carbs,” but he also shared some of his diet. “I have cheated a couple times, but basically no carbs, not even a cracker. No bread at all. No pizza, nothing. No corn, no beans, no starches of any kind. Egg whites in the morning or like, Greek yogurt, cut some fruit,” he told the outlet. “I don’t drink anything but water. No coffee. No tea. No soda.”

In that same profile, he also detailed his workout routine. “Lots of cardio. About 45 minutes of cardio, at least 45 minutes of cardio,” he said.

What Has Drew Said About His Weight Loss?

In the most recent interview, Drew admitted that he’s feeling “way better” as he’s lost the weight. When he first lost the weight, the game show host said that he was really happy with his results. “I like being skinny,” he said. “I was sick of being fat on the camera. Really, I just got sick of it. Once I started losing weight, again, like once I started dropping a couple pant sizes, then it was easy ’cause once you see the results, then you don’t wanna stop.”