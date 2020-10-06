Dolly Parton Then & Now: See The Country Music Icon’s Transformation Through The Years

Dolly Parton has had an extraordinary country music career since she burst onto the scene in the late 1960s. In the midst of the release of her documentary, ‘Here I Am’, on Netflix, we’re taking a look back at her amazing transformation.

Dolly Parton, 74, has become not only one of the world’s most recognizable country singers of all time, but one of the world’s most recognizable artists of all time, and it didn’t come easy. The talented superstar is giving fans an in-depth look at her incredible career in the documentary Here I Am, which will be released on Netflix on Oct. 6, and it sheds light on how she climbed the musical ladder from a young not “dumb blonde”, to a record-breaking artist that paved the way for other females in the music industry. In celebration of the release, we’re taking a look back at some of Dolly’s most pertinent moments throughout the years here!

Dolly released her debut studio album, Hello Dolly, in 1967 and it brought her two top 40 hits, including “Dumb Blonde”, which talked about how despite the spunky artist’s light-colored locks, she was “nobody’s fool”. In addition to releasing more solo albums throughout the 1970s and 1980s, she released a series of duet albums with Porter Wagoner and stayed on the charts. Although her albums didn’t do as well in the 1990s, she climbed the musical ladder again when she reached success in the new millennium and has continued to release records on independent labels as well as her own record label, Dolly Records.

Throughout Dolly’s tremendous career, which includes having 25 songs reach the number one spot on the Billboard country music charts, she has not only transformed herself musically, but also fashionably. The beautiful starlet has shared various looks with various hairstyles and outfits during her epic performances, music videos, and appearances, and has become an icon to women of all ages. From high wigs that she confessed were “heavy” in a 2019 Instagram post and big jewelry, to straighter hair and casual clothing items like leather jackets, this lady sure knows how to rock just about any style!

Her gorgeous voice and impressive guitar playing are also things about Dolly that people everywhere know and love, and she hasn’t wavered despite being three months away from her 75th birthday! On Apr. 8, she wowed music fans with a rendition of her dear friend and sometimes musical partner, Kenny Rogers‘ song “Sweet Music Man”. The performance was part of CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit For MusiCares, which honored the legend after he passed away at the age of 81 in March, and Dolly’s appearance was one of the most heart-stopping of the entire special.

Whether she’s singing her heart out or posing on a red carpet with her brightest smile, Dolly has never failed to amaze people throughout her years in the spotlight. Click through the gallery above to relive more of her most epic moments!