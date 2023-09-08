Does Mel Lose Her Baby In ‘Virgin River’ Season 5? Your Biggest Part 1 Questions Answered

Image Credit: Netflix

Virgin River returned with Part 1 of season 5 on Sept. 7. The new season picked up where we left off in season 4 and charged full steam ahead. Mel’s journey in the small town continued, but she had to face unexpected complications along the way.

Everyone has been wanting to know: Does Mel have her baby? Does Charmaine finally give birth? Those questions are answered below, as well as new ones that you’re going to be wondering about. HollywoodLife is addressing all your burning questions about Virgin River season 5.

Does Mel Lose Her Baby?

Yes, Mel loses her baby. Mel suffers a miscarriage in the midst of the season 5 wildfires that threaten to destroy the town. Mel discovered she was pregnant in season 4. She lost her first child in a stillbirth and knew from the get-go that she could face complications with the pregnancy.

“I felt like it was an important story to tell,” Alexandra Breckenridge told Tudum. “Not everyone gets their miracle baby. And so, talking to a friend of mine who had dealt with fertility issues, it seemed as though we were going to be talking about it in an honest way that would be appreciated by women who have experienced that. It was very hard for me, though. There was a lot of crying. It’s a really sad storyline, but in the end, I think Mel comes out of it on the other side in a better way.”

After the miscarriage, Mel has a D&C procedure [dilation and curettage] to remove the tissue from her uterus. Jack is by her side during this difficult time.

Is Mel Going To Try & Have Another Baby?

In episode 7 of season 5, Jack brings up Mel getting pregnant again. At that moment, Mel admits that she doesn’t want to try and have another baby. “I think I’m done,” she tells Jack. “I can’t try again.”

Mel goes on to say that it’s been “such an emotional roller coaster” for her. “[I’m] so tired of living on hope and having my heart just ripped out of me,” she adds.

In episode 10 of season 5, Mel and Jack discuss building their dream home on a plot of land. Mel brings up the idea of kids. “However they come, whenever they come,” she says.

In an interview about the season, Martin Henderson told Tudum, “[Parenthood is] a new dream that’s just ripped away from [Jack] so suddenly, so he puts a lot of onus on the idea of then figuring out another way to have this family. In his heart, I think he’s married to this idea that they’re going to have children no matter how that comes.”

Is Charmaine Still Pregnant?

Yes, Charmaine is very much still pregnant with twins. Charmaine’s pregnancy was revealed all the way back in season 1. The show’s timeline isn’t parallel to the release of the new seasons, so it’s technically possible for Charmaine to still be pregnant with how time moves in the show.

Charmaine’s pregnancy drama continues in season 5. Fans finally learn the real father of her twins. Initially, Charmaine claimed that Jack was the father, but she confessed she’d been lying after a health scare.

In the season 5 finale, the villainous Calvin reveals that he’s the father of Charmaine’s twins. Calvin has been presumed dead after a boat explosion. “I wanna be a father to my boys,” Calvin says to Charmaine.

Who Is Mel’s Father?

The final moments of Virgin River season 5 drop a bombshell on Mel. Mel’s sister, Joey, reveals that their mother had an affair with a man in Virgin River.

Joey admits that she’s been reading their mom’s love letters and comes to a shocking realization. “I think this guy might be your father,” Joey tells a stunned Mel. As for the identity of Mel’s father, that hasn’t been revealed just yet.

When Will Part 2 Premiere?

Virgin River season 5 will return for two holiday episodes on Nov. 30. The show has already been renewed for season 6 as well.