Jennifer Garner, Meghan Markle & More Stars Stunning In Springy Denim Dresses

Spring has sprung! Celebs like Jennifer Garner and Meghan Markle have been seen in chic jean dresses that you’ll want to live in all season long.

As the days get warmer, we’re incorporating more dresses into our daily wardrobe. One of our favorite fabrics to wear as the seasons change is denim, so it’s no surprise that we’re living for jean dresses (or as I like to call them, jresses) right now. But we aren’t the only ones! Everyone from Jennifer Garner to real life duchess Meghan Markle has been seen wearing denim frocks to perfection.

Jennifer wore a particularly pretty one when she stepped out in Los Angeles on April 7. The 13 Going On 30 star looked gorgeous in a button-down a-line frock that hit at about mid-calf. The short sleeved number looked perfect for springtime thanks to it’s slightly longer hemline and flirty silhouette. Jen paired the look with navy sandals, sunglasses and a brown tote bag. This would definitely be a great ensemble for everything from running errands to hitting up brunch with your friends. If your office has a more casual dress code, you could also totally get away with rocking this to work.

If you’re looking for something a bit dressier, the Duchess of Cambridge has some stellar style you can copy. Meghan looked amazing in a belted Carolina Herrera dress when she attended the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup with Prince Harry last summer. The Suits alum elevated her ensemble by pairing it with blush Aquazurra heels and a J. Crew clutch.

For a super casual look, I’d recommend putting your own spin on a look Emmy Rossum wore while hanging out in Los Angeles in Feb. 2018. The Shameless actress looked effortlessly cool in an overall-style jean dress over a white t-shirt. Her fun look was finished off with matching white sneakers, tortoiseshell sunglasses and an oversized bag. Head up to the gallery above to see how even more celebrities have styled denim dresses!