Deebo Samuel’s Girlfriend: Everything We Know About the 49ers Player’s Love Mahogany Jones

Deebo Samuel is gearing up to play in this year’s Super Bowl. His team, the San Francisco 49ers, will be going toe to toe with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 11, and it’s likely that his longtime girlfriend, Mahogany Jones, will be making the trip to Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium to cheer on her favorite football player! The pair share one child together, and they’ve remained dedicated parents whether Deebo is on the field or back at home. As for Mahogany, the businesswoman has her own aspirations aside from rooting for her man.

Learn more about Deebo’s love, below!

Mahogany Is an Entrepreneur

Mahogany created her brand Shades of Mahogany. The last time the company posted to its Instagram page was in 2021, and its website appears to have been taken down. The company sold various clothing items from swimsuits to comfortable, lounging outfits.

Whether or not her business is still active, Mahogany frequently shares stylish posts of herself modeling different clothes to Instagram. It’s clear that she’s a natural-born model and fashion influencer.

She and Deebo Began Dating in 2019

According to multiple outlets, Mahogany and Deebo began their relationship in 2019. That year, the football wide receiver was drafted by the 49ers, whereas Mahogany graduated from the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

She and Deebo Share a Son Together

Just two days after Christmas, Deebo and Mahogany welcomed their son, Tyshun Raequan Samuel Jr., on December 27, 2021. Nearly on year later, the athlete spoke with USA Today about how fatherhood had “changed” him “a lot.”

“I definitely have more patience now than I’ve ever had before. But, you know, my son comes first before anything else,” Deebo pointed out. “My top priority is to ensure that he has a better life than I did growing up and just make sure he has not another worry on this earth. So, that’s why I go out there every day, practice, games, just giving my all to make sure he’s fine.”

Mahogany & Deebo Appeared in a Documentary Together

That year, Deebo and Mahogany sat down together for The Deebo Samuel Documentary, and she opened up about her pregnancy journey.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I was nervous. I was scared, but he was so excited,” Mahogany recalled. “He said, ‘I want him to be my little Deebo. He needs to be just like me. I can’t wait to dress him. We gonna dress like twins.’”

During The Deebo Samuel Documentary, Mahogany pointed out that her boyfriend said he wanted Tyshun “at every game” and explained the reason why.

“That’s going to be his good luck charm … so he feels like this year is going to be insane,” she added “Like, y’all are made for each other and when [Tyshun] sees Deebo … he don’t want to go to anybody else when Deebo gets around.”