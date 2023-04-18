‘Deadliest Catch’ Season 19: Meet The New Cast Members & Everything Else To Know

Deadliest Catch is returning for season 19.

Season 19 will feature several new cast members.

The new season will kick off with a 2-hour premiere.

It’s going to be all hands on deck in Deadliest Catch season 19. The hit Discovery Channel is back for season 19 starting on April 18. This new season marks the beginning of the next chapter of Deadliest Catch as fresh faces join the show.

“As Alaskan Crab prices reach new all-time highs and with over a million pounds of Eastern Bairdi now up for grabs, Bering Sea captains and a wave of newcomers look to earn their share of the sky-rocketing payday,” the official synopsis begins. “But record seafood prices and tensions with Russia and China fuel illegal fishing by both foreign vessels and domestic rival industries. Now, veteran captains and the next generation of crabbers must overcome differences and band together to defend their grounds and protect one of America’s most valuable resources.”

The synopsis continues, “With over twice the crab to be caught in the Bairdi fishery, a new generation of fisher descends on the grounds eager to launch their careers and make their mark in the Bering Sea. Veteran captains can’t rely on their past experience alone, but young captains don’t stand a chance without the knowledge of their predecessors.”

So, who is joining the cast of Deadliest Catch season 19? HollywoodLife has rounded up all the latest updates about what’s ahead.

Deadliest Catch Season 19 Premiere Date

Deadliest Catch season 19 will premiere on April 18 on Discovery Channel. The show will have a 2-hour premiere, followed by new 1-hour episodes on Tuesdays. The episodes will be available to stream the same day on discovery+.

Deadliest Catch Season 19 Cast

Captain Sig Hansen will be returning for Deadliest Catch season 19. The longtime Deadliest Catch veteran be joined by his daughter co-captain, Mandy, on the F/V Northwestern. The F/V Time Bandit’s Andy Hillstrand will also be featured in season 19. He hasn’t been on the show since 2016. He’ll be working alongside his brothers Johnathan and Neal as they tackle the Golden King Crab Fishery.

New Cast Members

Sophia “Bob” Nielsen will be joining Captain Jake Anderson on the F/V Saga as a new captain in training. Bob, a third-generation fisher, has suffered the loss of both of her parents, and she’s looking to gain experience and continue the Nielsen name. She also aims to take over her family’s 74-foot wooden hull vessel, the F/V Victory.

Linda Greenlaw is part of the Deadliest Catch season 19 cast. She’s the only female swordfishing captain and survivor of The Perfect Storm. She’s setting her sights on America’s Last Frontier and brings over 40 years of experience in Captain “Wild” Bill Wichrowski’s F/V Summer Bay.

Rookie captain Jack Bunnell is taking over the F/V Barbara J, leveraging his family quota to get to the help, only to find that long-serving skipper Steve “Harley” Davidson will battle with him for seat time and control of the storied crabber. Jack is 28 years old.

Jacob Hutchins is a deckhand aspiring to become one of the first African American crabbing captains on the Bering Sea. He’ll be working alongside Captain Keith Colburn on the F/V Wizard. Rick Shelford, a fourth-generation fisherman, joins the fleet with Captain Sean Dwyer on the F/V Aleutian Lady.

Who Dies In Deadliest Catch Season 19?

The trailer for Deadliest Catch season 19 includes footage of Sig at a funeral. He appears to be standing before a casket. “I just hope we get out alive,” he says in the teaser. It’s not clear whether or not this is a loss in his personal or professional life.

Deadliest Catch has experienced its fair share of losses over the years. Captain Phil Harris tragically died at the age of 53 in 2010 after suffering a massive stroke while filming the show’s sixth season.

Cast member Todd Kochutin died in 2021 after being fatally injured in an accident while on board the F/V Patricia Lee. He was 30 years old. Deckhand Mahlon Reyes died of a heart attack in 2020 at just 38 years old. Nick McGlashan died of a drug overdose in 2020 at the age of 33. Captain Blake Painter died in 2018 at 38.