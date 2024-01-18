David Eigenberg’s Wife: Get to Know the ‘Chicago Fire’ Star’s Love

David Eigenberg, 59, has captured the hearts of many TV lovers over the years. From his time on the Sex and the City franchise to the show’s reboot, And Just Like That, it’s no wonder that David’s fans have followed him to Chicago Fire. The 59-year-old currently plays the role of Christopher Herrmann, a longtime firefighter. David appears in the show alongside Taylor Kinney, who famously plays the role of Kelly Severide.

The Daybreak star will return to Chicago Fire for its 12th season, set to premiere on January 17, 2024. However, aside from playing devoted husband Steve Brady to Miranda on SATC, David is also a devoted hubby in real life. Amid the exciting season premiere of the drama series, below is everything to know about David’s wife!

David Eigenberg’s Wife, Chrysti Eigenberg

David has been married to his wife, Chrysti Eigenberg, since 2002. In 2024, the couple will celebrate their 22nd wedding anniversary, making them one of the couple’s in Hollywood to be married for over two decades. Although the actor chose a career in the spotlight, David and his wife keep their love life out of the public eye. Chrysti keeps her Instagram account private and it is unclear how the lovebirds met.

What Has David Eigenberg Said About His Wife

Although the proud hubby keeps most of the details about his marriage private, David did open up to Western Suburban Living about his love life in 2015. At the time, he admitted that his work brought him back to Chicago, however, his wife didn’t initially enjoy living there. “I brought my wife back with me because my folks were here. She got one taste of the winter here and said, ‘I’ll move anywhere with you for your job but don’t make me move back to Chicago,'” he told the outlet. “And that’s the only thing I’ve ever promised my wife in the 13 years we’ve been married.”

Eventually, David and Chrysti decided to move to the Windy city for his work. He even admitted that despite his success on SATC, he and his spouse were having financial hardships. “We were kind of low on funds because, believe it or not, actors, whether character actors or not, successful or not, aren’t all millionaires,” David shared. “So I said here’s the deal: either we sell the house in Burbank or we go to Chicago. So she’s like, let’s go to Chicago. Such are the trials and travails of being a character actor in Hollywood.”

Around the same time, he spoke to CosmoTV about his marriage to Chrysti. “I’ve been married 10 years. We got married real quick, not because she was pregnant or anything, but we just got married really quick ‘cause I knew she was the girl,” he gushed at the time. Despite their initial passion, David explained that there have been troubling times in his relationship. “We fought, I think for a year straight, it was awful,” he admitted.

Does David Eigenberg Have Kids?

A few years after Chrysti and David tied the knot, they welcomed their son, Louie Steven Eigenberg, in January 2009. Later, the proud mom gave birth to their daughter, Myrna Belle Eigenberg, in January 2014. David and his wife keep their children out of the spotlight as well, however, he has shared a few photos of them on Instagram. In May 2014, he shared a photo of Louie facing the ocean during a family vacation. “Super cool #beachesresorts,” David captioned the post.