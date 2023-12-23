‘Chicago Fire’ Season 12: The Premiere Date, Who’s Leaving & Everything We Know So Far

Image Credit: NBC

The flagship One Chicago series is making a comeback in 2024. After a months-long delay, Chicago Fire will return for season 12 in the new year. Ahead of the premiere, there have been several major announcements.

Who’s returning? Who’s leaving? Get ready for big changes in season 12. Hollywood Life has gathered up all the latest updates about Chicago Fire season 12.

When Does ‘Chicago Fire’ Return in 2024?

The show is part of NBC’s 2024 midseason lineup. Chicago Fire season 12 will premiere on January 17, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET. The series was pushed to midseason due to the writers’ and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Chicago Fire season 12 will remain smack dab in the middle of One Chicago Night. Chicago Med season 9 will air before Chicago Fire at 8 p.m. and Chicago P.D. season 11 will air directly after at 10 p.m.

Is Taylor Kinney Returning for ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 12?

Yes, Taylor Kinney is coming back for Chicago Fire season 12. The actor, who has played Kelly Severide since Chicago Fire’s debut, stepped away from the show in the middle of season 11. A source close to production told Hollywood Life at the time that Taylor was taking a “leave of absence” from Chicago Fire to “deal with a personal matter.”

Taylor did not return for the season 11 finale in May 2023. Months later in October 2023, Variety reported that Taylor would return as Severide in season 12 “toward the beginning of the season.” In December 2023, TVLine shared photos of Taylor as Severide in the season 12 premiere.

Who Is Leaving ‘Chicago Fire’ in Season 12?

Season 12 will be the final season for Kara Killmer, who plays Sylvie Brett. Variety reported that Kara will exit the series in the first part of the season. It’s unclear how exactly Brett will be written off the show, but given Matthew Casey’s proposal, it’s a safe bet they’ll be heading off into the sunset together.

Kara isn’t the only series regular leaving in Chicago Fire season 12. Alberto Rosende, who plays Blake Gallo, will make his final appearance in the January 17 premiere, according to Deadline.

Alberto, who joined the hit NBC series in season 8, addressed his exit in a message he posted to his Instagram Story in December 2023. “When I decided to end my time with Chicago, it wasn’t easy,” the Shadowhunters alum wrote. “The people I’ve met were truly special, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime, and the story I got to tell was one that made me proud. Can’t wait to see what else is in store and I wish everyone the best in shooting the rest of the season.”

The rest of the main cast is expected to return for season 12. This includes David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann, Miranda Rae Mayo as Lt. Stella Kidd, Eamonn Walker as Chief Wallace Boden, Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz, Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter, Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami, and Jake Lockett as Sam Carver. Because of Mouch’s situation at the end of season 11, it’s unclear if Christian Stolte will be back full-time as Randall “Mouch” McHolland.

What Will Happen in ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 12?

Chicago Fire left fans with a number of cliffhangers in the season 11 finale. First and foremost, we have to talk about Mouch’s fate. In the final moments of the finale, Mouch was bleeding out in his hospital after having emergency surgery. Will he survive, or could we be looking at another Chicago Fire tragedy?

In another major finale development, Casey popped the question to Brett. The episode ended before we got Brett’s answer. Signs are pointing that she will accept, and Brett will move to Portland to live with Casey full-time. Casey left Chicago for Portland in season 10 to take care of Andy Darden’s teenage sons.

When asked if he would return to the show after season 11, Jesse Spencer told Deadline, “I cannot… answer that question,” he said. “The potential to come back would be awesome. I’m always open to that but you know, the ball isn’t really in my court. I always told [series co-creator] Derek Haas that if there were episodes that he thought would be appropriate for me to come back, then I’m totally open to that because I want to see the old gang and I love working there. But in terms of me coming back full-time or something, I have no idea.”