2024 Premiere Dates: When Your Favorite TV Shows Will Return & More

Image Credit: NBC

The fall 2023 TV season was totally disrupted by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. As writers and actors sought new and fair deals with the AMPTP, the TV schedule was revamped and most shows were pushed to 2024. With the deals settled and the new year just around the corner, several 2024 premiere dates have been announced.

TV staples like Grey’s Anatomy and One Chicago all have set premiere dates for the 2024 winter TV season. The latest AGT spinoff, America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, will kick off the new year on January 1. Highly-anticipated new series like Netflix’s Griselda and AMC’s The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live also have 2024 premiere dates. Get all the latest updates about new and returning shows below. (Note: This schedule will continue to be updated as more premiere dates are announced.)

JANUARY 2024

January 1

Harlan Coben’s Fool Me Once (Netflix)

8:00 p.m. — America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League (NBC)

8:00 p.m. — 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (ABC)

January 2

Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez (AMC)

8:00 p.m. — Night Court (NBC)

8:00 p.m. — Celebrity Name That Tune (FOX)

8:00 p.m. — Finding Your Roots season 10 (PBS)

8:30 p.m. — Extended Family (NBC)

9 p.m. — The Floor (FOX)

10 p.m. — Good Trouble season 5 (Freeform)

January 4

The Brothers Sun (Netflix)

Society of the Snow (Netflix)

January 3

8:00 p.m. — I Can See Your Voice (FOX)

9 p.m. — We Are Family (FOX)

January 5

8:00 p.m. — The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard (Lifetime)

January 7

8:00 p.m. — Grimsburg series premiere (FOX)

8:00 p.m. — Home Town (HGTV)

8:00 p.m. — Miss Scarlet and The Duke (PBS)

8:30 p.m. — Krapopolis (FOX)

9:00 p.m. — Bob’s Burgers (FOX)

9:00 p.m. — All Creatures Great and Small (PBS)

9:30 p.m. — The Great North (FOX)

January 9

9:00 p.m. — La Brea (NBC)

10:00 p.m. — Found, first of final two episodes (NBC)

January 10

Echo (Disney+ and Hulu)

January 11

Ted (Peacock)

January 12

Lift (Netflix)

Criminal Record (Apple TV+)

January 14

9:00 p.m. — Belgravia: The Next Chapter (MGM+)

9:00 p.m. — True Detective: Night Country (HBO, Max)

January 16

June (Paramount+)

January 17

8:00 p.m. — Chicago Med season 9 (NBC)

9:00 p.m. — Chicago Fire season 12 (NBC)

10:00 p.m. — Chicago P.D. season 11 (NBC)

January 18

8:00 p.m. — Law & Order (NBC)

9:00 p.m. — Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

10:00 p.m. — Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

January 19

8:00 p.m. — Transplant (NBC)

January 22

Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People (Hulu)

8:00 p.m. — The Bachelor (ABC)

8:00 p.m. — TMZ Investigates (FOX)

9:00 p.m. — America’s Most Wanted (FOX)

10:01 p.m. — 20/20 (ABC)

January 24

A Real Bug’s Life (Disney+)

10:00 p.m. — Chrissy and Dave Dine Out (Freeform)

January 25

Griselda (Netflix)

January 26

Expats (Prime Video)

Masters of the Air (Apple TV+)

January 28

10:00 p.m. — Next Level Chef special preview (FOX)

January 29

10:00 p.m. — The Irrational, first of final 4 episodes (NBC)

FEBRUARY 2024

February 1

8:00 p.m. — Next Level Chef time slot premiere (FOX)

9:00 p.m. — Farmer Wants a Wife (FOX)

February 5

9:00 p.m. — Below Deck (Bravo)

February 7

8:00 p.m. — The Conners (ABC)

8:30 p.m. — Not Dead Yet (ABC)

9:00 p.m. — Abbott Elementary (ABC)

10:00 p.m. — Judge Steve Harvey (ABC)

February 11

10:00 p.m. — Tracker series premiere, airing after Super Bowl LVIII (CBS)

February 12

8:00 p.m. — The Neighborhood (CBS)

8:30 p.m. — Bob ♥ Abishola (CBS)

9:00 p.m. — NCIS (CBS)

10:00 p.m. — NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS)

February 13

8:00 p.m. — FBI (CBS)

9:00 p.m. — FBI: International (CBS)

10:00 p.m. — FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

February 14

The New Look (Apple TV+)

February 15

8:00 p.m. — Young Sheldon (CBS)

8:30 p.m. — Ghosts (CBS)

9:00 p.m. — So Help Me Todd (CBS)

February 16

Life & Beth season 2 (Hulu)

8:00 p.m. — S.W.A.T. (CBS)

9:00 p.m. — Fire Country (CBS)

10:00 p.m. — Blue Bloods (CBS)

February 18

8:00 p.m. — The Equalizer (CBS)

8:00 p.m. — American Idol (ABC)

8:00 p.m. — The Simpsons (FOX)

8:30 p.m. — Krapopolis (FOX)

9:00 p.m. — Tracker, regular time period premiere (CBS)

9:00 p.m. — The Great North time period premiere (FOX)

9:30 p.m. — Grimsburg time period premiere (FOX)

10:00 p.m. — CSI: Vegas (CBS)

10:00 p.m. — What Would You Do? (ABC)

February 20

8:00 p.m. — Will Trent (ABC)

9:00 p.m. — The Rookie (ABC)

10:00 p.m. — The Good Doctor (ABC)

February 22

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix)

February 24

Shōgun (Hulu)

February 25

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (AMC, AMC+)

February 26

8 p.m. — The Voice (NBC)

9:30 p.m. — Deal or No Deal Island series premiere (NBC)

February 28

8:00 p.m. — Survivor (CBS)

February 29

10:00 p.m. — Elsbeth series premiere (CBS)

MARCH 2024

March 5

8:00 p.m. — The Cleaning Lady (FOX)

9:00 p.m. — Alert: Missing Persons Unit (FOX)

March 6

8 p.m. — The Masked Singer (FOX)

9 p.m. — Animal Control (FOX)

9:30 p.m. — Family Guy (FOX)

March 13

9:30 p.m. — The Amazing Race (CBS)

March 14

8:00 p.m. — 9-1-1 (ABC)

9:00 p.m. — Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

10:00 p.m. — Station 19 (ABC)