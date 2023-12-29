Darius Rucker’s Ex-Wife: Get to Know Beth Leonard & Learn More About Their Split

Darius Rucker, 57, shocked his fans when he split from his longtime wife, Beth Leonard, 56, in 2020. The former couple were married for 20 years and welcomed two children together before they decided to “consciously uncouple.” During their marriage, the Hootie & the Blowfish frontman said that Beth and his music “saved” his life. In the years since their split, Darius has opened up about feeling “like a failure” for not having a lasting marriage.

Darius has kept busy since the breakup and is set to appear on CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. Keep reading to learn more about Darius’ ex-wife and their split.

How Did Darius Rucker Meet Beth Leonard?

Darius and Beth met in 1998. At the time, Beth was working for VH1 in New York and Darius was in town with his band for a performance. Darius recalled the start of his relationship with Beth in a 2010 interview with The Boot.

“I had been trying to get her to go out with me, and she wouldn’t,” the “Wagon Wheel” singer said. “I was in New York, and it was one of those rare nights off. I didn’t have anything to do — we always had something to do when we were in New York! We had the night off, and I was just in my hotel room. She called me and said, ‘Hey, do you want to go see this play?’ I was like, ‘Sure!’ ”

Darius saw the play with Beth and immediately fell for her. “She was walking up the stairs [to her apartment], and I said, ‘Well, you know that I’m going to marry you, right?’ ” he recalled saying to her after their first date. “She just laughed. Her roommate or her boyfriend was up there in their apartment, and I yelled, ‘To whoever’s up there in Beth Leonard’s apartment, you can just leave because I just want you to know that I’m going to marry her!’ ”

They Got Married in 2000

Darius did indeed marry Beth. They tied the knot in 2000, shortly before Darius launched his solo music career.

In his interview with The Boot, Darius gave Beth credit for supporting him as he was busy with his music. “I thank her every day for staying with me and being the strong woman she is, because with Hootie & the Blowfish, I could be gone for three months and then I’d come home for two days and then I’d be gone again for a month, and she put up with all that crap,” Darius said. “You know, her and country music saved my life.”

They Have 2 Children Together

Darius and Beth’s daughter, Daniela Rose Rucker, was born May 16, 2001. Their son, Jack Rucker, was born October 27, 2004. Darius has a third child, daughter Carolyn Pearl Phillips, born April 21, 1995, from his past relationship with Elizabeth Ann Phillips.

All three of Darius’ children were at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on December 6, 2023, and he gave them a special shoutout in his speech. “Carrie, Dani and Jack are my heart, they’re my soul,” he said. “They’re everything to me and everything I do is for them.”

They Announced Their Split in 2020

The pair announced they decided to “consciously uncouple” on July 11, 2020. Darius shared the news about the end of his marriage in an Instagram statement.

“Beth and I would like to share that after much reflection we have made the decision to consciously uncouple,” he wrote. “We remain close friends and parenting partners and continue to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders. Our priority will always be our beautiful family. We have so much love in our hearts for each other and will continue to encourage growth and expansion in one other. Please be kind as we take on this journey, and we thank you for your love and support always.”

What Has Darius Said About Beth?

Darius and Beth, who have yet to finalize their divorce, have remained on good terms since their split. The “Come Back Song” hitmaker opened up about dealing with the former couple’s split in an interview with PEOPLE in October 2023.

“That stuff hurts and you feel like a failure,” Darius said. “But we’re still a family—a piece of paper is not going to change that. We’re still a family, and that’s all because Beth is awesome. She knows it’s the best for the kids, and she’s a great human being.”