 Darius Rucker’s Kids: All About His 3 Children – Hollywood Life

Darius Rucker’s Kids: All About His 3 Children

The singer-songwriter is set to perform on CNN's 'New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.' Learn about his three grown children here.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
December 28, 2023 6:51PM EST
Darius Rucker and kids
View gallery
Jim Sonefeld, Darius Rucker, Dean Felber, Mark Bryan. Dean Felber, from left, Darius Rucker, Jim Sonefeld, and Mark Bryan, of Hootie & the Blowfish, pose for a portrait at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C. The band is returning with a tour and album 25 years after "Cracked Rear View" launched the South Carolina-based rock bandHootie & the Blowfish Portrait Session, Columbia, USA - 16 Nov 2018
Darius Rucker with Hootie & the Blowfish perform during the Jason Aldean: High Noon Neon Tour 2018 at SunTrust Park, in AtlantaJason Aldean: High Noon Neon Tour 2018 - , Atlanta, USA - 21 Jul 2018
Hootie and the Blowfish - Dean Felber, Jim 'Soni' Sonefeld, Daruis Rucker and Mark Bryand'HEAL THE BAY' 20TH ANNIVERSARY ANNUAL DINNER, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 02 JUN 2005
Image Credit: ALLISON DINNER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Darius Rucker, 57, burst onto the scene with his band Hootie & the Blowfish in the mid 1980s, and he’s since risen to global fame with his distinct musical style. The South Carolina native went on to a solo career and eventually pivoted to country music. He’s won multiple Grammy Awards, and garnered ACM and CMA Awards and nominations through the years.

Behind the scenes, he had a 20-year marriage with ex-wife Beth Leonard, with whom he welcomed two children before their split in 2020. He also welcomed a daughter with a previous girlfriend. Below, ahead of his appearance on CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, learn everything there is to know about Darius’ three adult children.

Darius Rucker
Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Carolyn Rucker

Darius first became a father back in 1995, as his star with Hootie & the Blowfish was rising.  Carolyn Pearl Phillips was born on April 21, 1995, to Darius and his then-girlfriend Elizabeth Ann Phillips. Darius’ first daughter is now 28 years old, and according to PEOPLE, she was named after Darius’ mother, a nurse and single mom.

In 2018, Carolyn graduated from Lynn University in Florida.

Daniella Rucker

Daniela Rose Rucker, born May 16, 2001, is Darius’ second daughter and the first of two children born to the singer and his former wife Beth, whom he married in 2000. Daniella is now 22, and this past May she graduated from New York University. Darius sometimes refers to his second child as “Dani.”

When Darius received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December of 2023, he gushed about being a father to Daniella and her two siblings. “Carrie, Dani and Jack are my heart, they’re my soul,” he said during an emotional speech. “They’re everything to me and everything I do is for them.”

Speaking directly to them, he gushed about being their dad. “It’s just been an amazing thing to be your father,” he said. “As great as all this stuff is, it’s not as cool as being your dad, and I really mean that. I love you guys so much.”

Jack Rucker

Jack Rucker, Darius’ only son and third child, was born on October 27, 2004, and he’s now 19. He graduated from high school in 2023, and has since begun his studies as New York University. Though Darius is now officially an empty nester, he once admitted that becoming a dad had changed “everything.”

“Being a father changes everything about you,” he told TODAY Moms in 2011, admitting that his children have inspired many of his hits. “All those hits, I couldn’t have written any of those if I wasn’t a dad,” he explained.

ad