Danny Glover’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriages To Eliane Cavalleiro & Asake Bomani

Danny Glover is back on the dating scene, although he may not be completely single. The 75-year-old ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor recently confirmed he split with his wife Eliane Cavalleiro as he was spotted enjoying a holiday in Sardinia with another woman, realtor Regina Murray. The two looked to be quite cozy with each other as they frolicked in the surf of the gorgeous Italian island. While Danny explores life with his new relationship status, let’s take a deep dive into his marriage with Eliane and his other former wife, Asake Bomani. Keep reading to find out all about the women who previously stole the iconic star’s heart!

Asake Bomani

Danny met Asake while they were both college students at San Francisco State University in the ’60s. Asake, born on July 1, 1945 in Wilmington, Delaware, was an English major, while Danny was studying economics. The young jazz singer supported Danny when he decided to quit his evaluator gig for the San Francisco Model Cities program in the ’70s and join the Black Actors’ Workshop of the American Conservatory Theatre, according to People. “I’ve always been infatuated with Sake,” Danny told the outlet about his wife at the time in 1992. “She has a strong sense of morality, coupled with a strong sense of herself.”

After dating for a while, the couple got married in 1975. “We’ve been friends for so long, it’s like we grew up together,” she told People, before adding what she finds challenging about the star. “Danny tends to love people unconditionally, and I want him to have conditions. Danny is less judgmental than I.” They welcomed their only child, daughter Mandisa (“sweet” in Swahili), a year later.

Danny filed for divorce from Asake on February 4, 1999, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalized in 2000. During their marriage, Asake would go on to become a published author, writing Paris Connection: African American Paris.

Eliane Cavalleiro

In 2009, Danny decided to take another trip down the aisle, this time with Brazilian native, Eliane, who taught at the University of Brazil before moving on to Stanford University. She acquired her Master’s degree in 1988 and her Doctoral degree in 2003 through the School of Education of the University of Sao Paulo. The couple had met in 2003 in Brazil at the World Social Forum.

After getting hitched, both Danny and Eliane led a private life, focusing on their children — Eliana has two sons, Ramon Cavalliero and Juan JC Cavalliero, from a previous marriage — and philanthropic efforts. Eliane served as the executive coordinator of the non-profit organization Geledes from 2000 until 2004 and was also associated with UNESCO as a consultant-Regional Education Workshop for Latin America and the Caribbean/OREALC.

The couple appeared to be going from strength to strength up until about four years ago, as Danny hasn’t been photographed with Eliane since back in 2018 at the NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California. A rep for the actor confirmed to the DailyMail that Danny is “no longer married” to Eliane. It’s not known how long Danny and his philanthropist ex have been separated at this point.