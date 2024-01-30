Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Wife: All About Amy Reimann & Their 8-Year Marriage

Dale Earnhardt Jr, 49, is one of the best-known names in American stock car racing. Now a semi-retired racing driver, Dale is famous for competing in the NASCAR Xfinity series with his team JR Motorsports, being a multi-time winner of Busch Series Champion, being an executive producer of (and appearing in) NASCAR: Full Speed, and being named one of Named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers, among many, many other professional accomplishments.

At home, he’s supported by his wife of eight years, Amy Reimann. But it hasn’t been all bliss — the couple once endured a traumatic experience when they were involved in a 2019 plane crash with their then-15-month-old daughter. All five people aboard the small plane survived the crash, and Amy and Dale went on to enjoy their future together.

Here’s what to know about Amy, Dale, and their marriage.

How Did Amy and Dale Meet?

The racing icon and his wife met when the Texas-born interior designer was hired to work — for Dale! He hired the brunette beauty to design his Kannapolis house in 2009. After six years of dating, Dale popped the big question when the couple was in Germany, and they married in a romantic ceremony on New Year’s Eve 2016 at Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina. “@dalejr and I are beginning 2017 as Mr. & Mrs.! Thank you for loving me and making me your wife. My heart is truly filled with love and joy,” Amy captioned a gorgeous wedding pic on Twitter (X) on New Year’s Day 2017.

Do They Have Children?

Amy is mom to two beautiful daughters. Isla Rose, now five years old, joined the family on April 30, 2018. Little Nicole Lorraine, 3, was born on October 12, 2020. The girls are regularly featured on their mama’s Instagram account, and on Mother’s Day of 2023, Amy took to the platform to pay tribute to her little ones with a photo collection. “Mothers ‘Day,'” she captioned the pics last spring. “Love these tiny babes more than anything!”

Amy’s Previous Marriage

Before her romance with Dale unfolded Amy was married to Tommy Cook, an assistant defensive line football coach at the University of Kentucky, per ESPN. According to Heavy, they tied the knot in 2006, and per ESPN, the short-lived marriage had already “split” up by the time she met and began dating Earnhardt.

Amy and Dale Are Philanthropists

Hand in hand, Amy and Dale have teamed up to make a difference. They’ve launched The Dale and Amy Earnhardt Fund at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, which provides support to children with brain and spinal cord injuries, among along other physical injuries or issues. The fund zeroes in on pediatric injury research, prevention, and rehabilitation, as well.

After their marriage, the high-profile couple launched the Dale and Amy Earnhardt Activity Room on the rehabilitation floor at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in 2017. The room provides patient opportunities for group therapy, bonding with family and friends, or engaging in crafts or other activities.

Dale and Amy also collaborated on their joint business venture, High Rock Vodka.