Dale Earnhardt Jr. Welcomes 1st Child With Wife — A Baby Girl: ‘It Feels Like A Dream’

It’s a girl! Dale Earnhardt Jr. is officially a dad after his wife Amy gave birth, and already the two are feeling completely ‘blessed.’ See their sweet announcements here!

Welcome to parenthood! Dale Earnhardt Jr., 43, is a proud new dad, and he and his wife Amy Reimann, 36, are totally on cloud nine. Amy shared the exciting news on May 1, followed by a sweet tweet from Dale himself. Amy revealed that they named their baby daughter Isla Rose Earnhardt, and, according to ESPN, the new mom gave birth ahead of her May 2 due date on April 30. We can only imagine how thrilled the former NASCAR driver and his ladylove must be! Click here to see adorable pics of some of the cutest celeb kids in Hollywood.

“She’s finally here!” Amy wrote on Twitter. “@DaleJr and I are officially parents to a beautiful baby girl, Isla Rose Earnhardt. It feels like a dream. The best dream ever.” About an hour later, Dale took to social media himself, tweeting, “Everyone was right. It’s a new beginning. Now everything I do will be for her and Amy. So blessed.” Aw! Addressing the impending birth of baby Isla on his podcast, “The Dale Jr. Download,” just last week, Dale confessed that he and Amy had no idea what to expect from parenthood.

“Me and Amy have been getting the house ready,” the athlete said. “We have no clue what we’re doing. This is our first baby.” He added, “We have been told by everybody that has taken the opportunity or taken the moment to tell us that we have no idea what we’re doing and that we can prepare all we want, we’ll never be ready and get all the sleep right now we can get right now.” Yep, sounds about right!

She’s finally here! @DaleJr and I are officially parents to a beautiful baby girl, Isla Rose Earnhardt. It feels like a dream. The best dream ever. 💕 — Amy Earnhardt (@AmyEarnhardt) May 1, 2018

Everyone was right. It’s a new beginning. Now everything I do will be for her and Amy. So blessed. https://t.co/D2U0LxCORN — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 1, 2018

Amy and Dale announced they were expecting back in October, and at the time, Dale could barely contain his excitement. “I’m thrilled to be in this position in my life,” the new dad gushed. “I know that Amy has changed my life a lot, and I imagine this baby is going to have the same impact and just can’t wait to meet her.” Congrats again, Dale and Amy!