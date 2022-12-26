Cuba Gooding Jr.’s Kids: Everything to Know About His 3 Children Including ‘Scream’ Star Mason Gooding

Cuba Gooding Jr., 54, is best known as a talented actor who has appeared in a lot of popular films and television series, including Boyz n the Hood, Jerry Maguire, and As Good As It Gets, but he’s also a doting father to three children. The hardworking star shares sons Spencer, 28, and Mason, 26, as well as daughter Piper, 17, with ex-wife Sara Kapfer, and it turns out they’re pretty impressive just like their dad. Although he has kept his family life pretty private for the most part throughout his career, Cuba has been known to gush over his brood and talk about the way he parents them when the mood strikes.

“It’s just a focus that you have to have, and not just being around them but making them accountable for their actions,” he said about his kids on The No Judgment Zone in 2014. “A lot of times, celebrities’ kids can get special treatment.” He added that he thinks he and his wife “raised real good kids that are navigating” the “waters” of coming from a family in the spotlight “pretty well.”

Find out more about Spencer, Mason, and Piper below.

Spencer Gooding

Spencer is Cuba and Sara’s oldest child. The former couple, who divorced in 2017, welcomed him in 1994, the same year they were married. Like his father, Spencer, who graduated from Wesleyan University in Connecticut, has worked as an actor and made his television debut in a 2002 episode of SlamBall. He has also worked as an associate editor at WEBTOON, and streams video games on Twitch, according to his Instagram page.

Spencer often shares memorable moments of his life on social media, including holiday photos with his parents and siblings and throwback baby and kid photos of himself. He also seems to enjoy various activities like surfing and games during house parties with friends. It’s unclear if he is in a relationship or married or if her has kids.

Mason Gooding

Mason is the second child and son born to Cuba and Sara. He was welcomed in 1996 and although he grew up with an interest in football, he’s focused on a career in acting. Some of the most notable features he’s appeared in include Booksmart, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, and Love, Victor. He was also in the 2022 movie, Scream. Mason previously enrolled in New York University Tisch School of the Arts to study dramatic writing and psychology, but dropped out during his junior year to pursue acting full time.

Like his brother, Mason has an active Instagram page and shares moments of his life regularly. From getting in some rock climbing training to attending a 1975 concert, the active hunk seems to get in a lot of quality time with himself and family and friends.

Piper Gooding

Cuba and Sara’s youngest child and only daughter, Piper, was born in 2005. She is the most private of Cuba’s kids and although she has an active Instagram, she doesn’t post nearly as much as her brothers. Despite staying pretty private, Piper has revealed some of her interests on the social media platform and they include dance, art, and her adorable dog Scout. The teen also loves to share gorgeous photos of nature and shared a photo of herself taking a photo with an actual camera on her 17th birthday.