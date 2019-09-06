Cuba Gooding Jr. Says He’s ‘Living In The Moment’ After Trial For Alleged Groping Is Postponed

After his trial for allegedly groping a woman at a New York bar was postponed, Cuba Gooding Jr. says he’s focusing on ‘living in the moment.’

Cuba Gooding Jr., 51, is trying his best to keep his head up in the midst of his legal woes. The American Crime Story actor’s trial for allegedly groping a 30-year-old woman at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge in Manhattan in June was supposed to begin earlier this week (Sept. 3); however, the trial was postponed just minutes into the scheduled hearing after prosecutors and Deputy District Attorney Jenna Long revealed they were waiting for more evidence in the trial.

We caught up with the actor, who turned 51 in January, at the Elle Women In Music Event in New York on Sept. 5 and asked him what the biggest lesson he’s learned in his 50s is so far.

“I think to live in the moment. Don’t look too far ahead in the future,” Cuba told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I think every time there’s a tragedy in my life…you always take for granted what’s happening at the moment, and then the tragedy hits and then the day after the tragedy, you always look back and go, man, the day before that I was just carefree. So now I just like, this moment, this interview, just to enjoy it. Appreciate it, and move on.”

Cuba credited his late father for his “live in the moment” attitude, telling us, “Just try to enjoy every day like it’s your last day. My father taught me that.”

The Academy Award winner’s trial has now been pushed back to October 10. Mark Heller, Cuba’s lawyer, addressed the media outside of the courtroom on Tuesday, saying, “We believe the only reason he was arrested and prosecuted was because of his celebrity status.” If convicted of the alleged groping, he could face up to a year behind bars.