35 Sexiest Critics’ Choice Awards Dresses of All-Time: Heidi Klum & More

It’s almost time for the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards! Ahead of the event, we’re looking back at some of the super sexy dresses that stars have worn on the red carpet in years’ past.

The Critics’ Choice Awards are one of the many ceremonies of the annual awards season. Of course, the show is always preceded by a fabulous red carpet, where the stars show off their style in glamorous looks. Each year, we’re constantly dazzled by the ensembles that the celebrities wear to this event, and we rounded up some of our faves. These gals were NOT afraid to take some risks with their sexy Critics’ Choice Awards looks. For instance, in 2019, Chrissy Teigen was the queen of the carpet in her strapless gown, which featured a majorly thigh-high leg slit, allowing her to show some skin. Gorgeous!

Meanwhile, at the 2018 show, Gal Gadot dazzled in a silver sparkling dress on the blue carpet. The Wonder Woman star looked like a total goddess! That same year, Angelina Jolie channeled Old Hollywood glam in a strapless cocktail dress with feathers. Heidi Klum sizzled in a studded nude gown with a thigh-high slit. Her long and toned legs were on full display! Olivia Munn looked red-hot in a gorgeous halter dress, while Mary J. Blige slayed in a shimmering gold gown. The stars wowed in so many amazing and different looks!

There have been so many epic fashion moments over the years at the Critics’ Choice Awards. Katy Perry looked sexy and glamorous in a baby blue gown in 2014, which gave off major lingerie vibes. She accessorized with a matching fur shawl. At the 2016 show, Emma Stone looked magnificent in a a sexy black halter dress. Nicole Kidman also rocked a hot black gown to the 2016 show. The Oscar winner showed off her toned abs with a super sexy cutout!

We can’t wait to see what the stars wear to the show in 2020! The 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards will air at 7:00 p.m. on Jan. 12 on the CW. All American star Taye Diggs will be the host of the ceremony. Click through the gallery above to check out some of our fave looks from past years!