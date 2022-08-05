Christopher Lloyd’s Spouse: Everything to Know About His Current Wife & His Previous 4 Marriages

Many may recognize Christopher Lloyd, 83, for his iconic roles in Back to the Future, Taxi, The Addams Family, and more. The iconic actor has been in the entertainment industry for decades, as his career took off back in the 1960s. However, few people know the details of his personal life — including his five marriages over the years. Below is a round-up of the details on his current wife, and his five ex-wives from previous marriages. Keep reading to learn more!

Lisa Loiacono

Lisa Loiacono, 52, is Christopher’s current wife. They got married six years ago in 2016 and have been happily married ever since. In fact, Christopher often posts about his leading lady on his official Instagram account. On July 18, he shared a hilarious picture of the two of them to give his wife a birthday shout-out. He captioned the post, “My wife was a little unsure of my idea of a birthday present. She came around to it haha (swipe).” Christopher also expressed his love for Lisa in the comments section and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life.” Lisa is also an actor like her husband, and the most recent role on her IMDb page was in 2012 for The Inn Crowd. The cute couple is also seen often on the red carpet together at many movie premieres.

Jane Walker Wood

Jane Walker Wood, 62, and Christopher were married 17 years ago in 2005. The former Hollywood couple were married for a total of 13 years from 1992 to 2005. Jane is not as well-known as her ex-husband, and her IMDb only boasts one project in which she both wrote and associate produced. Jane is reportedly a Canadian journalist who eventually dove into screenwriting.

Carol Ann Vanek

Carol Ann Vanek was Christopher’s third wife. They were married from 1988 to 1991. Christopher quickly recovered from this split, as he married Jane about a year later. His marriage to Carol was his shortest marriage, as it only lasted about three years.

Kay Tornborg

Kay Tornborg, 79, was Christopher’s second marriage. Kay and Christopher were married to each other for a total of 13 years from 1974 to 1987. She is also an actress who is best known for her roles in the films Who? (1974), Otherworld (1985), and Not My Kid (1985). In recent years, Kay has not appeared in any major motion pictures. The actress is originally from New York, New York.

Catherine Boyd

Catherine Boyd and Christopher were married for 12 years, making his marriage to Catherine his second-longest marriage after Kay and Jane. Catherine is also an actress, however, she has not been credited in any roles since the late 1990s. She is known for her roles in Checkmates (2001), When It’s Over (1998) and Girls Town (1996).