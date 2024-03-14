Christie Brinkley’s Health: Her Skin Cancer Diagnosis & How She’s Doing Now

Christie Brinkley — the triple threat actress, model and entrepreneur — revealed that she was diagnosed with a form of skin cancer. In a candid social media post, the 70-year-old multi-hyphenate opened up about how she discovered that she had basal cell carcinoma, fortunately catching it early on before it progressed.

Christie Brinkley Was Diagnosed With Skin Cancer

The Parks and Recreation alum revealed in a March 13, 2024, Instagram post that she had a gash at the top of her forehead, where doctors had to remove the cancer.

“The good news for me is we caught the basal cell carcinoma early,” Christie captioned the carousel. “And I had great doctors that removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection like an haute couture Dior. The good news for you is that all of this can be avoided by being diligent with your sun protection! I got serious a bit late, so now for this ole mermaid/gardener, I’ll be slathering on my SPF 30, reapplying as needed, wearing long sleeves and a wide brim hat. And doing regular total body check ups..that is a MUST!”

The model then rehashed how a doctor discovered the cancer while she was taking one of her children for a routine checkup.

“I was lucky to find mine because I was accompanying one of my daughters to HER check up,” Christine continued. “The doctor was looking at each freckle with a magnifying glass … it wasn’t my appointment, so I wasn’t going to say anything, but at the VERY end, I asked if he could just look at a little tiny dot I could feel as I applied my foundation. He took a look and knew immediately it needed a biopsy! He did it then and there!”

Toward the end of her lengthy caption, Christie warned her followers to schedule regular appointments with doctors and to wear sunscreen whenever out in the sun.

“So, make your own good luck by making that check up appointment today,” she added. “And slather up my friends! Thank you to Dr. Abraham, Dr. Anolik, Dr Geronemus, Dr Lloyd Hoffman at the Laser & Skin Surgery Center of NewYork.”

What Is Basal Cell Carcinoma?

Per Mayo Clinic, basal cell carcinoma is a form of skin cancer that is caused by too much exposure to ultra violet rays. The disease appears on the skin as a “slightly transparent bump,” the website indicates. The most common parts of the body where basal cell can develop are on the face and neck, where a person gets the most sunlight.

The website also points out that the first sign of the cancer is usually a lesion, which can take on the following forms: a translucent skin-colored bump, a brown, black or blue lesion, a scaly patch of skin or a white scar-like lesion.

How Is Christie Brinkley Doing Now?

According to Christie’s Instagram post, the former face of CoverGirl caught her skin cancer early, and her doctors were able to remove the lesion that she found on her head. With effective treatment, basal cell carcinoma can typically be cured.