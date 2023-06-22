Chief Keef’s 9 Kids: Everything To Know about Rapper’s Children & Their Mothers

Image Credit: David X Prutting/BFA/Shutterstock

Chief Keef is an American rapper.

The Chicago native’s hit songs include “I Don’t Like” and “Love Sosa”

He admitted in court he has 9 children with 9 different women

Chief Keef is part of the star-studded spectacle that will be the 2023 BET Awards! The “Love Sosa” hitmaker is sharing the stage with Fat Joe, Soulja Boy, Tyga, The Sugarhill Gang, Ying Yang Twins and Yo-Yo. Bow Wow will be hosting, as Drake, Beyonce and Lizzo will be duking it out for the trophies.

It’s not only a big deal because the show is a celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, but also because Chief Keef is returning to the BET Awards after being banned for almost a decade! The singer had bashed the network in 2013, saying “Man, f*** BET!” in a social media clip, per XXL. Bow Wow later confirmed the ban, saying he was “fighting to get [Keef] on 106. It was a no-go from the uppers. They really black-balled him from [the] mainstream. It’s crazy.”As time heals all wounds, the rap artist is allowed back to perform and will surely make it a triumphant return.

The announcement of Chief Keef’s BET return has shone a spotlight on his personal life, as well. The father of drill rap has also reportedly fathered nine children with nine different women. While many of the details are publicly unknown, including the identities of the mothers, let’s learn what we can about Chief Keef’s gigantic brood, below.

The First Five Children

Chief Keef ( (b. Keith Cozart) welcomed his first child when he was just a child himself. At the age of 16, the young rapper became father to daughter Kayden Kash Cozart. Another daughter, Kimora Sosha Cozart, was born in 2013, with Chief being taken to court to begin paying child support, per DailyMail. Then the rapper welcomed a son in 2014: Krüe Karter Cozart.

A year later, in May, an unidentified woman sued Chief Keef, claiming that Keef is the father of her child. In August of that year, he also controversially named his newborn son Sno FilmOn Dot Com, inspired by his current record label, FilmOn Music, to promote his album Bang 3. Again, the identity of the mother is unknown.

One of the baby mamas that is known is Slim Danger, a social media model. In 2017, she took him to court, saying he had not seen the child, nor taken a paternity test. Cut to a year later, and the court ruled Chief Keef was the father of son Zinc. The pair are now co-parenting Zinc without any romantic entanglements.

The Four Children Revealed In Court

In 2018, Chief Keef was brought in front of a judge after one of his baby mamas demanded that the rapper be thrown in jail for failure to satisfy his child support requirements, per TMZ. During the trial, the Chicago-based rapper made a couple of surprising admissions to the court to explain his predicament. According to the outlet, the rapper informed the judge that he isn’t limited to only five kids from five different baby mamas as previously disclosed. He came clean about having an additional four children, all under the age of 5. Notably, each of these four kids has a different mother, and all of were seeking child support.

Chief had already been ordered to pay each of the first five woman $564 per month, and now he was adding Kamiah (born in 2015), Khalo (born in 2017) and twins Khalil and Kirsten (born in 2014), per court documents obtained by the news source. At the time, Chief Keef said he was making roughly $9k a month, but also listing that he has about $9k in monthly expenses.