15 Stars Rocking White Bikinis & Swimsuits: Eva Longoria, Sofia Riche & More

What could be a better sign of summer than a white bikini or one piece? It shows off a golden tan and a perfect body and stars know how to rock the look. Eva Longoria showed off that she’s got her post baby body back in spades on a beach in Spain on July 9 while wearing a white one-shoulder swimsuit. She held her one-year-old son Santiago in her arms while protecting her face from the sun’s rays with large white hat and sunglasses. At 44, her body is looking incredible and the white one piece really showed it off.

Sofia Richie is coming out with her own swimwear collection, which will likely include a white bikini. The 20-year-old has shown she’s a fan of the color and style in the past, donning a white two piece while on a trip to Miami. She emerged from the suff in the look which showed off her killer abs. Hailey Baldwin, 22, also rocked a white bikini on a trip to Miami in 2017, a year before she became Mrs. Justin Bieber.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, logs a lot of beach time and rocked a white one piece on one of her many Miami Beach getaways. It featured high-cut hips and a low arm line, showing plenty of skin and her fabulous figure. Another star who chose white to lay on the beach in Miami was Jennifer Lopez, who donned a white bikini and bright red lipstick for a sunning session.

Britney Spears showed off an incredible tan in a white bikini while on vacation in Hawaii. She risked some crazy tan lines as the top featured numerous strings which led up from her chest to the neckline of the suit. The 37-year-old mother of two has become a workout fiend and the bikini showed off her ripped abs and toned legs. You can check out our gallery of 15 sexy stars in white bikinis and swimsuits by clicking here.