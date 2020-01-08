20 Stars Flaunt Figures In Sexy Jumpsuits: Eva Longoria, Margot Robbie, Sofia Richie & More — See Pics

More and more celebs have been rocking jumpsuits – whether it’s on the red carpet or out and about. From Eva Longoria to Margot Robbie, we are loving this easy one-piece outfit.

Eva Longoria, 44, tried out the jumpsuit trend when she was out and about in LA on January 7. The mother-of-one looked fabulous when she rocked a fitted pale pink C/Meo Collective Clean Slate Jumpsuit featuring long-sleeves, which she rolled up, straight-leg pants, and an elastic belt that cinched in her tiny waist. Down the entire front of the casual but sexy jumpsuit, was a chunky white zipper, which she kept zipped up all the way. She accessorized her cool outfit with a pair of Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Sneakers in Triple White and Victoria Beckham Flat Top Visor Sunglasses. We absolutely loved Eva’s outfit and she managed to make her casual ensemble look super chic and sexy.

Margot Robbie, 28, stole the show at the Dreamland premiere during the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on April 28. The blonde bombshell looked absolutely stunning in a completely sheer black lace Chanel jumpsuit which hugged her figure perfectly. The bodice of the one-piece featured buttons down the front, with a low-cut cleavage-baring neckline. Meanwhile, her tiny waist was cinched in with a black leather belt with a gold clasp, while the legs of the suit flared out into wide-legs. On top of her sexy lace jumpsuit, she donned a fuzzy black cardigan, which she left open, dressing down the look a bit. She topped her look off with a simple pair of satin black pointy-toed pumps. Aside from Margot, another one of our fave celebs who rocked a jumpsuit recently is Sofia Richie, 20. Sofia looked flawless when she headed to the ASOS Life is Beautiful party in Los Angeles on April 25 wearing a pale blue ASOS Design Tie Waist Linen Collar Jumpsuit which featured a baggy bodice with a v-neckline, which she chose to go braless under, a cinched in elastic waist, and skinny leg pants. She topped her look off with a pair of clear PVC ankle strap sandals and effortless beachy waves, making this red carpet look sexy, but also dressed down and relaxed.

Some of our other favorite stars who have also proved that you can dress down the jumpsuit trend include celebs like Kim Kardashian, 38, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 31. Kim has been spotted wearing a jumpsuit on multiple occasions recently. On March 6, Kim was in Paris when she chose to wear a completely sheer black cheetah print vintage Azzedine Alaia jumpsuit with just two little black pieces of fabric covering her private parts, topping her look off with a long black velvet duster coat and a pair of patent leather black pumps. Just one day before that, she opted for another vintage Azzedine Alaia printed jumpsuit, but this time it was a skin-tight tan leopard print one-piece which she wore with a matching patterned coat on top, and platform leopard booties.

Rosie, on the other hand, has opted for more laid-back jumpsuit styles than Kim has. The gorgeous blonde model opted to wear a tan Ralph Lauren Judson Suede Jumpsuit back in February while in New York City. The one-piece featured a wrap-front bodice with a collar, while the waist was cinched in by a thin banded belt. The bottom half of the jumpsuit featured a zipper on the front of the skinny leg trousers, which highlighted Rosie’s lean legs, and she accessorized with Givenchy D-Frame Acetate and Gold-Tone Sunglasses, a gorgeous chunky Simon Teakle 18KT Gold Curb Link Necklace and Jimmy Choo Bronze Minny Leather Sandals. Most recently, Rosie donned a jumpsuit to the Patrick Ta Beauty Collection Launch on April 4, in LA. Her baggy pink Isabel Marant Tundra Denim Jumpsuit featured short sleeves, and a cinched in elastic waist. Instead of leaving the flared pant legs out, she tucked them into a pair of black Isabel Marant Ladra Leather Over-the-Knee Boots.

The jumpsuit trend doesn’t have to be fancy, which both Kylie Jenner, 21, and Hailey Baldwin, 22, have proved. Kylie stepped out for lunch in LA on April 3, when she threw on a skin-tight, bright red cotton elastic jumpsuit with sneakers. The sleeveless onesie highlighted Kylie’s curvaceous figure and showed off insane cleavage in the low-cut scoop neckline. Kylie paired the bright outfit with a simple pair of white Adidas Falcon Sneakers and a small purse, making the trend super relatable to all of us, as it was casual, but chic. Meanwhile, Hailey has been spotted a few times in this look. One of our favorites was her tan corduroy painter’s uniform look that she wore around Paris on March 3, and her slinky spaghetti strap Zara Wrinkled Look Jumpsuit that she wore while on vacation with her new fiancee, Justin Bieber, 25.

No matter what type of jumpsuit you wear this spring, these stars have proved that there’s a ton of different ways to style the one-piece outfit, whether it’s with accessories or shoes. The best part about the look is that it can be dressed up or down, making it the perfect transitional trend.