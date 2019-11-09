22 Pics Of Stars Looking Super Sexy In Bodysuits: Cardi B, Kim K & More

Bodysuits are all the rage right now. Whether it’s on the red carpet or on stage, celebs like Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, Halsey, and more have slayed in sexy bodysuits.

Bodysuits remain one of the most popular fashion trends in Hollywood. You can rock a bodysuit for a casual look or wow on the red carpet. Almost every major star has stepped out in bodysuits at least once over the past few years. Despite being fitted one-piece suits, bodysuits aren’t just for summer. You can wear bodysuits all year round.

Cardi B has been busy at multiple concerts and she’s always hitting the stage in sexy bodysuits. She notably stepped out at Rolling Loud Miami in a bright pink bodysuit. The look was completed with Cardi’s long pink wig and pink sequined booties. She also dazzled in a sequined silver bodysuit at the 2017 VMAs, complete with matching thigh-high boots.

Fellow artist Halsey sizzled in a red leather bodysuit at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The bodysuit featured a huge buckle at the waist and on the right shoulder. Beyonce really upped the game when it came to bodysuits when she was on her On The Run II tour. She wowed in custom Balmain bodysuits and more. Taylor Swift is no stranger to bodysuits. She shimmered in a black sequined bodysuit during her reputation tour. At the 2014 VMAs, Taylor wore a printed blue bodysuit. Taylor usually wore gowns to the event so this was a nice surprise.

Instead of a typical gown, Bella Hadid, 23, slayed in a daring nude bodysuit by Mugler at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party. The custom bodysuit featured a waist-cinching corset, sheer top, high-waisted briefs, and matching nude tights. Her outfit was one of the most notable looks of the night. By the looks of it, bodysuits aren’t going to go out of style any time soon.