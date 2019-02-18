Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom & More Celeb Couples Whose Love Was Stronger The Second Time Around

Sometimes relationships are better the second time around! Couples like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom or Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber prove that sometimes second time’s the charm!

We always hope that a relationship will work out, but sometimes it takes a couple tries to get it right. Luckily, just because something didn’t pan out perfectly the first time, doesn’t mean that you can’t succeed after giving it another shot – just look at celebrity couples like Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry or Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin who not only reconciled after a breakup, but ended up getting engaged once they tried dating again!

Orlando and Katy started dating for the first time in early 2016, but called it quits after a year of dating. Their reps released a joint statement to People in March 2017 that read: “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”

It was clearly time well spent, because they clearly did something right during their time apart to come back together even stronger. The pair were fully back on by Feb. 2018. However, they kept things on the DL for a bit before walking their first red carpet as a couple together since reconciling at the Gala for the Global Ocean in Sept. 2018.

These two clearly enjoy going through relationship milestones toward the beginning of the year, because on Valentine’s Day 2019, Orlando and Katy got engaged! He placed a stunning flower-shaped engagement ring on her finger and they made the exciting announcement on her Instagram account. Ahh, modern love. But Katy and Orlando aren’t the only couple whose love was stronger the second time around. Get clicking through the gallery above to see which other stars made a relationship work after breaking up.