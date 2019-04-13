15 Celebrities With The Best Coachella Fashion Of All-Time: Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid & More

As we gear up to check out the new style trends to hit Coachella this year, we’re looking back at the best celebrity fashion from years’ past!

Coachella may have started as a music festival, but it’s emerged into SO much more than that! Now, the talk is just as much about the fashion as it is about the music. Tons of celebrities attend the event year after year, and it’s always super fun to see what they wear as they attend concerts and other events and parties around the festival. Kylie Jenner has emerged into a Coachella Queen over the last few years, and she goes all-out with her looks at the festival. One of Kylie’s signature Coachella moves is to wear different, colorful hairstyles. Through the years, she’s rocked neon green hair, rainbow hair, hot pink hair, orange hair and MUCH more at the festival.

Another star who LOVES hitting up Coachella is Bella Hadid, who attended a party at the festival in 2018 wearing tiny daisy dukes and a white crop top. The outfit was simple and comfortable, which was perfect for being outdoors in the California heat. Her accessories were a huge part of the outfit, though, and really took it to the next level — Bella rocked a white scrunchie, a body chain and white belt, while completing the look with white sneakers. Perfection! Hailey Baldwin took a similar approach by wearing high-waisted jeans and a lacy white crop top, which put her abs on full display.

Anything goes when it comes to Coachella fashion, and that means it’s not uncommon to see people walking around the festival in bikinis and tiny outfits. Olivia Culpo attended a pool party brunch at the event one year, and she looked amazing in a stylish, off-the-shoulder bikini, which she styled with a white wrap skirt. Kylie also wore a crocheted bikini while attending a Coachella party one year.

There are plenty of amazing Coachella style moments from over the years, and you can check them out in the gallery above. From Nina Dobrev to Beyonce and PLENTY more, these stars are great people to get your festival inspo from!