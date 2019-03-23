19 Sweetest Photos Of Celebs With Their Kids’ At The Kids’ Choice Awards Over The Years

The Kids’ Choice Awards often become a family affair for some celebrities, with many famous faces bringing their children to the show over the years. Look back at the sweet pics here!

It’s not every day that celebrity parents get the chance to hit the red carpet with their adorable kids, but the Kids’ Choice Awards provides a perfect opportunity. Plenty of stars have taken their little ones to the show over the years, and we’ve rounded up all the cute photos in the gallery above! Even after ending their marriage, Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey made a point to bring their twins, Moroccan and Monroe, to the family-friendly show on more than one occasion. The two have remained good friends since their split, and the foursome always looks beyond adorable while taking red carpet photos together. Whether they’re in matching outfits or striking goofy poses, this family has the KCAs down pat!

In 2015, Angelina Jolie had a special night out with her daughters, Zahara and Shiloh, at the Kids’ Choice Awards. While trio did not hit the red carpet, they were seated inside the show together, and the girls looked SO happy while taking in the fun-filled show. Angelina won an award during the event, and Zahara and Shiloh could not contain their excitement as they jumped up and hugged their gorgeous mama before she hit the stage. Another adorable KCAs appearance was Blac Chyna and her son, King Cairo, in 2017. Blac had just given birth to her daughter, Dream, a few months earlier, but she made sure all her attention was on King for this fun mother/son night out!

There were plenty of more amazing celebrity family moments at the Kids’ Choice Awards over the years! From Lamar Odom to Kevin Hart to DJ Khaled and plenty more with their cute kids, click through the gallery above to check them all out!