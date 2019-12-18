High-Low Dresses: Kendall Jenner, Emma Roberts & 5 More Stars Rock The Gorgeous Holiday Trend

One look that all of the celebrities have been loving is the high-low dress & everyone from Kendall Jenner to Emma Roberts proved that it’s the perfect holiday trend!

With the holidays around the corner, it’s time to start planning out your outfits for all of your holiday parties and one look that will give you serious inspiration is without a doubt the high-low dress. Tons of celebrities including Kendall Jenner, 24, and Emma Roberts, 28, have rocked the dress, which features a short hem in the front, and a longer hem in the back. Kendall looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she attended the amfAR 26th Cinema Against AIDS Gala in Cannes on May 23. She rocked a strapless hot pink tulle Giambattista Valli x H&M gown with a short hemline in the front and a massive long ruffled train in the back. She cinched in her tiny waist with a pretty bow belt which flowed into a poofy, super short tutu skirt. The entire back of the gown was the best part, as the train was tremendous, featuring layers of tulle ruffles that trailed behind her. The supermodel accessorized with strappy satin pink heels and ball drop earrings.

Emma just rocked the look recently at The Fashion Awards in London on Dec. 2, when she wore a dazzling black sequin Attico Fall 2019 dress. The strapless dress was super short in the front and flowed into a long black cape in the back. She accessorized her look with black leather over-the-elbow gloves lined with feathers and a pair of black pumps.

One celebrity who absolutely loves the trend is Gwen Stefani, 50, who just rocked high-low dresses twice recently. The singer attended the 45th Annual People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hanger in Los Angeles on Nov. 10, when she wore a gorgeous white Vera Wang Fall 2020 Bridal gown that was custom-made to read “fashion Icon” along the hem of the skirt. She accessorized the strapless dress with a pair of black suede Casadei over the knee boots and gloves.

Meanwhile, back in September, she attended the Monte Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean 2019 in Monaco when she wore a gorgeous sleeveless powder blue Elie Saab Fall 2018 Haute Couture dress with a metallic silver belt cinching in her tiny waist. She topped her look off with a pair of sparkly crystal Christian Louboutin pumps and a bold red lip.

There were so many other celebrities who rocked the high-low dress trend