13 Celebs Rocking Neon Eyeshadow Like Pros: Priyanka Chopra & More

It’s electric! Some of our fave celebs have tried out the neon eyeshadow trend & we rounded up all of the stars rocking the badass trend.

An easy way to look hardcore and equally pretty? Neon eyeshadow! Neon has been the hottest trend of the season & while most of the stars have been rocking the bold color on their clothes, some of our favorite celebs have been trying out the trend with their makeup, in the best ways possible. Priyanka Chopra, 37, has been loving the beauty trend and has been rocking neon eye makeup a ton lately. Her most recent look was at Beautycon LA on August 10, when she opted to wear a white suit with a black pussy-bow blouse underneath. The best part of her ensemble, though, was without a doubt her neon pink eyeshadow. Her glam was done by longtime makeup artist, Pati Dubroff, who used a neon pink, highly pigmented shadow on her lids with major cat eye liner. Meanwhile, back in May at the Chopard party during the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, she opted for another neon look when she wore neon blue eyeliner, which popped against her shiny nude eyeshadow.

Other celebs that have tried out the trend recently include Shailene Woodley, 27, who opted for major neon makeup at the CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3. Shailene opted out of any other face makeup aside from a bright neon orange shadow which covered her lids and was spread out onto the sides of her eyes, resembling a face mask. From Cardi B to Mandy Moore, there have been so many stars trying out the trend and you can click through the gallery above to see them all.

Other stars like Kylie Jenner, 22, have embraced the unique makeup look, adding a much needed punch of bright color to this heatwave. Need a little pick-me-up while it’s raining? Why, just gaze into Kylie’s sunshine eyes! Obviously, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s makeup is always on point. But her yellow eyeshadow, which she likened to a pineapple on Instagram, is truly stunning. Kylie looked like a total bombshell with blonde “Barbie” waves and sharp liquid eyeliner. She layered on trends by swiping her neon shadow in the just the inner corner of her eyes. Love it!

Gigi and Bella Hadid are supermodels and definitely all about rocking a daring makeup look. Gigi, and Paloma Elsesser (Ashley Graham’s partner in this cheeky V Magazine spread) got the neon treatment courtesy of makeup artist Patrick Tu. For Gigi, he gave her bright pink to match her sweater in a photoshoot. Paloma rocked a highlighter green, pigmented swipe of eyeliner on her lids. So cool! Bella took neon into her own hands, rocking a pretty yellow hue to match her classy suit at the Dior Homme show at Paris Fashion Week 2018. The

For more pics of daring celebrities trying out the neon eyeshadow trend, like Khloe Kardashian, Allison Brie, and Lupita Nyong’o, scroll through our gallery above. We have a feeling you’ll get some serious beauty inspo from it!