Stars Born On Christmas Day: Hailie Jade, Helena Christensen & More

Talk about Christmas cheer! For some lucky people, Dec. 25 is twice as nice, marking both Christmas and their birthdays. There are plenty of stars that blow out their birthday candles on Christmas Day, and they’ll be able to celebrate both the holidays and their special day with their families. Find out which celebrities will be celebrating their birthdays on Christmas Day!

Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau was born on December 15, 1971, which means that he turns 50 years old today! The Prime Minister of Canada will undoubtedly also be incredibly busy executing the tasks of his office and ensuring that Canadians are staying safe during the special holiday, but hopefully he’ll also be able to celebrate his birthday, too. Justin will likely celebrate his 50th journey around the sun with his wife and family.

Hailie Jade

While Hailie Jade has had tons of songs written about her, maybe her dad Eminem will rap a few Christmas carols for her on her 26th birthday. While she got famous through her dad’s songs as just a kid, she’s grown up into quite a young woman and shown off her excellent sense of fashion on her Instagram and TikTok.

Helena Christensen

While it might be tough seeing everyone get gifts on your birthday, there’s something extra special about celebrating this major life milestone on the holiday. For one, these lucky stars likely are surrounded by family year after year, and who would ever turn down double presents? Helena Christensen is another celeb who celebrates her birthday on Christmas, and likely enjoys spending the holiday with the ones she loves most and holds close to her heart. The Danish model was born on December 25, 1968, making today her 53nd birthday!

Jimmy Buffett

Of course, Hailie, Justin, and Helena aren’t the only celebrities and public figures celebrating their birthday on Christmas. Jimmy Buffett also has a Christmas birthday, commemorating his 75th trip around the sun this year. While he celebrates his birthday in winter perhaps, he’ll still have summer-y celebrations with songs like “Margaritaville.”

Annie Lennox

Scottish singer Annie Lennox will also not only hear Christmas songs this year, but also her loved ones singing “Happy Birthday” to acknowledge her 67th birthday. Perhaps some of her “Sweet Dreams” include birthday cakes and Sugar-plum fairies!

Demaryius Thomas

Athletes are also not immune to sharing a b'day on the yuletide holiday. Football player Demaryius Thomas was born on Dec. 25, 1987, so he'll have 34 candles to blow out on his birthday cake (or yule log?) this Christmas.