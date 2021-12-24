Carson Daly’s Wife: Everything To Know About Siri Pinter As They Celebrate 6 Years Of Marriage

The ‘Today’ host’s wife penned an emotional message on Instagram to celebrate their six years as husband and wife.

Carson Daly, 48, and his wife Siri Pinter, 40, celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary together on Thursday December 23. After years together, the pair seem so in love with each other. Siri penned an Instagram post with photos from their special day to celebrate their anniversary. “I can’t even remember how many more… that’s because life with you and our family has felt like forever,” she wrote in the post. “I can’t even remember a before. I love you [Carson Daly]… Happy Anniversary!”

Find out everything you need to know about Carson Daly’s wife Siri here!

How did Carson and Siri meet?

Carson and Siri have only been married for six years, but they’ve been together for over a decade! The former TRL host met his future wife back when he was a late night host. Siri was a writer’s assistant for his show Last Call With Carson Daly, which aired from 2002 to 2019. “She would walk into our meetings and I would look at the other dudes in the room, like, ‘Do you see what I see?’ It was undeniable,” Carson told People. The pair later got engaged in 2013, and they finally tied the knot right before Christmas 2015.

Siri is a food blogger

While Carson has been a staple of various talk shows throughout his career, Siri made a name for herself by running a food blog called “Siriously Delicious.” In 2018, she published a cookbook with the same name: Siriously Delicious: 100 Nutrious (And Not So Nutritious) Simple Recipes for the Real Home Cook. She’s also been able to use her talents as a cook to become a food correspondent alongside her husband for Today.

They have four kids together

Together, Carson and Siri have four beautiful children. They had their first three children before getting married, and they had their youngest in March 2020. They have one son Jackson James, 12, and three daughters Etta, 9, London, 7, and Goldie, 1. After Goldie’s birth during the COVID pandemic, Carson thanked the medical staff for all their help with the birth amid the coronavirus pandemic. “The Daly family wants to send a special shout out to the incredibly brave & selfless medical staff at our hospital in New York and also the many courageous people on the front lines of this dreadful virus. We thank God not only for the safe birth of our daughter, but for their tireless work attending to so many in need,” he wrote.

Siri’s dad is an actor

It should be no surprise that Siri has become an entertainer as a food correspondent on Today. Her father Mark, 71, has been a working actor for years. He made his first appearance in a 1978 TV movie, and he’s taken on roles in a wide variety of projects. Most notably, he’s appeared in a ton of soap operas, including General Hospital and The Young And The Restless. He’s also made appearances in a few episodes of critically acclaimed shows like Mad Men and Narcos: Mexico. He’s also taken on a few minor movie roles in flicks like Vanilla Sky.

She’s worked behind the scenes on TV

As mentioned before, Siri met Carson while she was a writer’s assistant on his show, but she’s actually worked on a number of different projects before becoming a TV personality herself. She was an associate producer for Carson’s New Year’s Eve special in 2008. Other projects that she was an assistant on the classic sitcom Frasier, Committed, the TV movie Nobody’s Watching, and an episode of Last Comic Standing, according to her IMDb page.